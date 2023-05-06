Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Why India cannot be compared with East Asia, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Why India cannot be compared with East Asia, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Best of BS Opinion: Why India cannot be compared with East Asia, and more

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 10:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

From India’s manufacturing to harms of censorship to nomadic knowledge systems to British monarchy --- these are what we have today.
This week T N Ninan writes: Little is lost if the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme fails. But if an affordable financial incentive is achieved from its success, more power to PLI! For it becomes: Heads you win, tails you lose little. Read here

Devangshu Datta tells you why the erstwhile USSR stayed decades behind the West in biosciences and why it suffered famines and food shortages. Read here
Arundhuti Dasgupta looks at the supposed backwardness and says authorities should tap into their knowledge. Read here

Mihir S Sharma talks of the timeworn institution, which is the coronation of the king of the UK. Read here
QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
Covid-19 is no longer a global emergency
 
World Health Organization

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, green growth conundrum, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Crash landing, debt and its dangers, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Cautious optimism, sedition law review, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Revisiting safety rule, de-dollarisation debate & more

Best of BS Opinion: Under construction, reclaiming water bodies, and more

Topics :BS SpecialCurated ContentBS Opinion

First Published: May 06 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story