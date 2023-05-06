Best of BS Opinion: Why India cannot be compared with East Asia, and more

From India’s manufacturing to harms of censorship to nomadic knowledge systems to British monarchy --- these are what we have today.
This week T N Ninan writes: Little is lost if the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme fails. But if an affordable financial incentive is achieved from its success, more power to PLI! For it becomes: Heads you win, tails you lose little. Read here
Devangshu Datta tells you why the erstwhile USSR stayed decades behind the West in biosciences and why it suffered famines and food shortages. Read here
Arundhuti Dasgupta looks at the supposed backwardness and says authorities should tap into their knowledge. Read here
Mihir S Sharma talks of the timeworn institution, which is the coronation of the king of the UK. Read here