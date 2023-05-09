Best of BS Opinion: Extending liability, roads, traffic and GDP, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard’s opinion pieces for today
The government’s notification last week bringing practising chartered accountants, company secretaries and Cost and Works Accountants under the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, for select activities done on behalf of clients can be viewed as a practical move to check black money-related transactions, notes our lead editorial. Read here
In other views:
Continuing fiscal laxity in the US means monetary policy must do more of the inflation fighting, which can increase risks of financial accidents, writes Neelkanth Mishra.Read here
Addressing the problem of slow and chaotic traffic movement could enhance productivity and welfare in India, writes Gurbachan Singh. Read here
Quote of the day
“With residential sales in the top 7 cities scaling an all-time high in the last financial year, large and listed developers have been cashing in on the unrelenting housing boom.”