Best of BS Opinion: Stressing stability, freebies in a prosperous state

Rajesh Kumar New Delhi
Best of BS Opinion: Stressing stability, freebies in a prosperous state

May 09 2023
The Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC), headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, this week deliberated the need for having more early stress indicators to enable regulators to identify potential problems and deal with them in time. In this context, our lead editorial notes that since India has no control over how things unfold in advanced economies, it needs to remain prepared.  Read here
Promises of free cooking gas and job reservations in Karnataka show how political discourse even in a relatively rich state is unchanged, writes AK Bhattacharya Read here
Unilever has successfully demonstrated how virtue can be sustained over generations in enterprise, writes R Gopalakrishnan. Read here

“Seizures totalling more than Rs 375 crore recorded so far in the ongoing Karnataka Assembly Elections.”
 
Election Commission of India

First Published: May 10 2023 | 6:15 AM IST

