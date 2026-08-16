1991 reforms demonstrated confidence that we could compete: Rakesh Mohan

One difference in our case, which I have not seen elsewhere, is the invention of the licence-permit raj. To set up an industry, in as large a country as India, you had to go to the central government to get a licence. In the Soviet Union and China, all industry was in the public sector, so the question of the private sector setting up an industry didn’t arise — but we were a mixed economy. Trade restrictions and import substitution were common everywhere. They were seen as measures against the past ills wrought by colonialism. We had been suppliers of raw materials to the colonial centre, which used them and made the final goods that they export­ed to us. What people forget is that this was also the era of fixed exchange rates under the International Monetary Fund (IMF), until the 1970s. When exchange rates don’t adjust, the only adjustment available is tariffs or trade controls.