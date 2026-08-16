1991 reforms demonstrated confidence that we could compete: Rakesh Mohan

There was a clear view after Independence, in India and elsewhere, and generally in the 1950s and ’60s, in the global post-colonial environment, that we had to break off the shackles of colonialism and increase our growth rate. In the 50 to 100 years before Independence, our per capita income growth rate was near-zero, and the savings-investment rate was around 10-12 per cent. To attain a higher growth rate, you had to increase savings and investment. So, there was an agreement that we had to carry out some kind of planned development. Sitting in the 1950s, the successful example available was of planning in the Soviet Union, which had attained higher growth through it, relative to their past. It was also higher than what then developed countries had experienced during their long development phase. The US, World Bank, everyone at the time, advocated setting up planning commissions in almost every developing country.