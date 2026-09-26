'In 1991, we faced both an economic as well as external relations crisis'

Today, if a container has to go from, say, Dhaka to Islamabad, it has to go first to Chittagong port [in Bangladesh], then sail right around the Indian subcontinent, reach Karachi port, from where it will have to be transshipped to Islamabad. This takes about three weeks, and the cost is probably five or six times what it could have been had we allowed it to go straight on a railway line that is already there, though it is not open to crossborder traffic. But we don’t want to allow transit. We use that as negative leverage; we don’t have the concept of positive leverage. How can we complain if we leave open spaces in our neighbourhood and somebody walks in?