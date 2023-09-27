Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games LIVE updates: Shooters aim to extend India medals haul today
Asian Games LIVE updates: Shooters aim to extend India medals haul today

Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates: Sony LIV application and website will be home for Indian fans to live stream Asian Games 2023 in India.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Asian Games 2023

5 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 6:43 AM IST
On Day 4 (September 27) of the 19th edition of the Asian Games, all eyes will be on Indian shooters as they have a chance to win as many as four medals in different events. In the pistol rapid event, shooters including Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, and Manu Bhaker will compete, while Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, and Sift Kaur Sarma will compete for medals in the 50-metre rifle 3 position. With Equestrian winning Gold in the Dressage team event, the hopes will be high for medals in individual events as well. While, India's lone gymnast, Pranati Nayak, in the Asian Games, will also be competing in a medal match from 12 PM IST onwards. Indian women's hockey team will also begin their Asian Games campaign today as they take on Singapore in a Group game. Meanwhile, Indian athletes will be competing in Table Tennis, Boxing, Tennis, Wushu, Esports, Handball, and Basketball among others. 

India trailing 5-10 against Singapore.


Stage 1 of the 25m pistol was already done last day, and here's where Indian shooters stood:
 
1st Manu Bhaker
 
2nd (joint) Esha Singh
 
11th Rhythm Sangwan

With 876 points, the Indian trio of Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan finished on top in the 25m Pistol women's team qualification on Tuesday at the Asian Games.
 
China and Chinese Taipei are in second and third positions respectively.
 
Bhaker is at the top of the table with 294 points ahead of China's Sixuan Feng in the women's 25m Pistol qualification in the precision round. Esha finished third with 292 while Sangwan finished at 11th with 290.
 
The trio's combined score has put India on top of the team event with 876 points. China is close behind with 874 points.
 
World championships gold medallist Bhaker averaged 9.800 in the 25m pistol women's qualification precision event. Esha averaged 9.733.
 
Bhaker shot 99, 97, and 98 in the three rounds compared to the Chinese shooter's 96, 98, and 98. Esha also received scores of 96, 98, and 98, while the Vietnamese player received 97, 99, and 96 to get a score of 292.
 
Bhaker and Esha will be in action in the rapid round today.

The Indian Women's Hockey team will kick off their hunt for the gold medal in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, on September 27 with their opening match against Singapore.
 
Having won the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup, the team will be optimistic about their chances and will be keen to challenge Asia's Top Hockey nations.
 
Since 2014, the Indian Women's Hockey Team has faced Singapore three times and won each time, with their most recent victory coming during the Women's Asia Cup 2022.
 
The Indian Women's Team has won six medals so far in the Asian Games with the prestigious and the sole gold medal coming after they remained unbeaten in the inaugural edition, the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi. Since then, the Women's Team has clinched two silver and three bronze medals.
 
India are placed in Pool A, alongside India, Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong China, and Singapore in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 and they will play their last group stage game against Hong Kong China on October 3.
 
Pool B consists of Japan, China, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia. The top two teams from each Pool will make it to the Semi-Finals.
 
The Indian Team will aim to continue their good form and go all out for the Gold medal as it will help them secure a direct qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

India's Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti, Vipul Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla in action.

Indians will come into fore afterwards.


India's medal winners in the Asian Games 2023 so far
 
1. Equestrian - Dressage team competition - India wins GOLD
2. Sailing - Girls Dinghy ILCA4 - Neha Thakur wins Silver
3.Sailing - Men's windsurfer RS:X - Eabad Ali wins Bronze
4.Sailing- Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7 - Vishnu Saravanan wins Bronze
5. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle team event -- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil win GOLD
6. Cricket- India women's team beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch Gold
7. Rowing - Men's Four event -- Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish win Bronze
8. Rowing -- Men's Quadruple Sculls -- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh win Bronze
9. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Bronze
10. Shooting - Men's Men's 25m rapid fire pistol Team event - Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh win Bronze
11. Rowing - Men’s lightweight double sculls Final A -- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh win Silver
12. Rowing - Men’s coxed eight Final A - Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar win Silver
13. Rowing - Men coxless pair Final A -- Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win Bronze
14. Shooting -- Women’s 10m air rifle team -- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita win Silver
15. Shooting -- Women's 10m air rifle individual event -- Ramita Jindal wins Bronze
 

Asian Games Day 4 India September 27 schedule and match timings

Sports Events Indian athletes Time (IST) Results
Equestrian Individual Dressage event Dressage team gold medalists Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Chheda, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela in action. 05:30 AM TBD
Shooting men's 50-skeet qualification phase 2 and team event final Anant Jeet Naruka, Angad Vir Bajwa and Gurjoat Khangura 06:30 AM TBD
Shooting Women's 50-skeet qualification phase 2 and team event final Darshana Rathore, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, and Ganemat Sekhon 06:30 AM TBD
Shooting Women's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification, and team final Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Sift Kaur Sarma 06:30 AM TBD
Shooting  Women's 25m pistol rapid individual qualification, team final Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker 06:30 AM TBD
Wushu Men's daoshu final Rohit Jadhav 06:30 AM TBD
Squash  Men's team pool A match India vs Kuwait 07:30 AM TBD
Squash  Women's team pool B match India vs Nepal 07:30 AM TBD
Track Cycling Men's sprint qualifying Ronaldo Singh and E David Beckham 07:30 AM TBD
Track Cycling Women's keirin first round heats Shushikala Agashe 07:56 AM TBD
Track Cycling Women's keirin first round heats Triyasha Paul 08:02 AM TBD
Shooting Women's 50m 3 position final Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Sift Kaur Sarma 09:30 AM TBD
Hockey Women's group stage match India vs Singapore 10:15 PM TBD
Fencing Women's team table of 16 match India vs Jordan 10:30 PM TBD
Esports League of Legends quarterfinal India vs Vietnam 11:30 PM TBD
Shooting Women's 25m rapid fire pistol final (individualMedal event) Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker 12:00 PM TBD
3x3 Basketball Men's Pool C match India vs Macao 12:10 PM TBD
Gymnastics women's all-around final (medal event) Pranati Nayak 12:30 PM TBD
Boxing Men's 63.5kg Shiva Thapa vs TBD 1:15 PM TBD
Boxing Men's 92kg Sanjeet vs Lazizbek Mullojonov 1:30 PM TBD
Table Tennis Mixed doubles round of 32 G Sathiyan-Manika Batra vs Suthasini Sawettabut-Napat Thanmathikom (Thailand) 3:30 PM TBD
Table Tennis - Mixed doubles round of 32 match Harmeet Desai-Sreeja Akula vs Hui Seak-Chi Cheng Cheong 4:25 PM TBD
Handball Women's Group B match India vs Hong Kong 4:30 PM TBD
3x3 Basketball Women's Pool A match India vs China 4:55 PM TBD
Basketball Women's Group A match India vs Indonesia 4:30 PM TBD
Swimming Women's 100m butterfly heats Nina Venkatesh 7:30 am onwards TBD
women's 100m backstroke heats Maana Patel 7:30 am onwards TBD
men's 200m freestyle heats Srihari Nataraj and Tanish Mathew 7:30 am onwards TBD
women's 100m breaststroke heats Lineysha 7:30 am onwards TBD
 

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Asian Games 2023. Equestrian individual Dressage event and shooters will be in action today. Stay tuned for live updates.
Asian Games 2023

Topics :Asian GamesShootingboxingEsportssports broadcasting

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 5:12 AM IST

