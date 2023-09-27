Asian Games LIVE updates: Shooters aim to extend India medals haul today

Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates: Sony LIV application and website will be home for Indian fans to live stream Asian Games 2023 in India.
Sports Events Indian athletes Time (IST) Results Equestrian Individual Dressage event Dressage team gold medalists Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Chheda, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela in action. 05:30 AM TBD Shooting men's 50-skeet qualification phase 2 and team event final Anant Jeet Naruka, Angad Vir Bajwa and Gurjoat Khangura 06:30 AM TBD Shooting Women's 50-skeet qualification phase 2 and team event final Darshana Rathore, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, and Ganemat Sekhon 06:30 AM TBD Shooting Women's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification, and team final Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Sift Kaur Sarma 06:30 AM TBD Shooting Women's 25m pistol rapid individual qualification, team final Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker 06:30 AM TBD Wushu Men's daoshu final Rohit Jadhav 06:30 AM TBD Squash Men's team pool A match India vs Kuwait 07:30 AM TBD Squash Women's team pool B match India vs Nepal 07:30 AM TBD Track Cycling Men's sprint qualifying Ronaldo Singh and E David Beckham 07:30 AM TBD Track Cycling Women's keirin first round heats Shushikala Agashe 07:56 AM TBD Track Cycling Women's keirin first round heats Triyasha Paul 08:02 AM TBD Shooting Women's 50m 3 position final Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Sift Kaur Sarma 09:30 AM TBD Hockey Women's group stage match India vs Singapore 10:15 PM TBD Fencing Women's team table of 16 match India vs Jordan 10:30 PM TBD Esports League of Legends quarterfinal India vs Vietnam 11:30 PM TBD Shooting Women's 25m rapid fire pistol final (individualMedal event) Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker 12:00 PM TBD 3x3 Basketball Men's Pool C match India vs Macao 12:10 PM TBD Gymnastics women's all-around final (medal event) Pranati Nayak 12:30 PM TBD Boxing Men's 63.5kg Shiva Thapa vs TBD 1:15 PM TBD Boxing Men's 92kg Sanjeet vs Lazizbek Mullojonov 1:30 PM TBD Table Tennis Mixed doubles round of 32 G Sathiyan-Manika Batra vs Suthasini Sawettabut-Napat Thanmathikom (Thailand) 3:30 PM TBD Table Tennis - Mixed doubles round of 32 match Harmeet Desai-Sreeja Akula vs Hui Seak-Chi Cheng Cheong 4:25 PM TBD Handball Women's Group B match India vs Hong Kong 4:30 PM TBD 3x3 Basketball Women's Pool A match India vs China 4:55 PM TBD Basketball Women's Group A match India vs Indonesia 4:30 PM TBD Swimming Women's 100m butterfly heats Nina Venkatesh 7:30 am onwards TBD women's 100m backstroke heats Maana Patel 7:30 am onwards TBD men's 200m freestyle heats Srihari Nataraj and Tanish Mathew 7:30 am onwards TBD women's 100m breaststroke heats Lineysha 7:30 am onwards TBD
First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 5:12 AM IST