Asian Games LIVE updates: Shooters aim to extend India medals haul today

On Day 4 (September 27) of the 19th edition of the Asian Games, all eyes will be on Indian shooters as they have a chance to win as many as four medals in different events. In the pistol rapid event, shooters including Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, and Manu Bhaker will compete, while Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, and Sift Kaur Sarma will compete for medals in the 50-metre rifle 3 position. With Equestrian winning Gold in the Dressage team event, the hopes will be high for medals in individual events as well. While, India's lone gymnast, Pranati Nayak, in the Asian Games, will also be competing in a medal match from 12 PM IST onwards. Indian women's hockey team will also begin their Asian Games campaign today as they take on Singapore in a Group game. Meanwhile, Indian athletes will be competing in Table Tennis, Boxing, Tennis, Wushu, Esports, Handball, and Basketball among others. Asian Games Day 4 India September 27 schedule and match timings Sports Events Indian athletes Time (IST) Results Equestrian Individual Dressage event Dressage team gold medalists Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Chheda, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela in action. 05:30 AM TBD Shooting men's 50-skeet qualification phase 2 and team event final Anant Jeet Naruka, Angad Vir Bajwa and Gurjoat Khangura 06:30 AM TBD Shooting Women's 50-skeet qualification phase 2 and team event final Darshana Rathore, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, and Ganemat Sekhon 06:30 AM TBD Shooting Women's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification, and team final Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Sift Kaur Sarma 06:30 AM TBD Shooting Women's 25m pistol rapid individual qualification, team final Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker 06:30 AM TBD Wushu Men's daoshu final Rohit Jadhav 06:30 AM TBD Squash Men's team pool A match India vs Kuwait 07:30 AM TBD Squash Women's team pool B match India vs Nepal 07:30 AM TBD Track Cycling Men's sprint qualifying Ronaldo Singh and E David Beckham 07:30 AM TBD Track Cycling Women's keirin first round heats Shushikala Agashe 07:56 AM TBD Track Cycling Women's keirin first round heats Triyasha Paul 08:02 AM TBD Shooting Women's 50m 3 position final Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Sift Kaur Sarma 09:30 AM TBD Hockey Women's group stage match India vs Singapore 10:15 PM TBD Fencing Women's team table of 16 match India vs Jordan 10:30 PM TBD Esports League of Legends quarterfinal India vs Vietnam 11:30 PM TBD Shooting Women's 25m rapid fire pistol final (individualMedal event) Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker 12:00 PM TBD 3x3 Basketball Men's Pool C match India vs Macao 12:10 PM TBD Gymnastics women's all-around final (medal event) Pranati Nayak 12:30 PM TBD Boxing Men's 63.5kg Shiva Thapa vs TBD 1:15 PM TBD Boxing Men's 92kg Sanjeet vs Lazizbek Mullojonov 1:30 PM TBD Table Tennis Mixed doubles round of 32 G Sathiyan-Manika Batra vs Suthasini Sawettabut-Napat Thanmathikom (Thailand) 3:30 PM TBD Table Tennis - Mixed doubles round of 32 match Harmeet Desai-Sreeja Akula vs Hui Seak-Chi Cheng Cheong 4:25 PM TBD Handball Women's Group B match India vs Hong Kong 4:30 PM TBD 3x3 Basketball Women's Pool A match India vs China 4:55 PM TBD Basketball Women's Group A match India vs Indonesia 4:30 PM TBD Swimming Women's 100m butterfly heats Nina Venkatesh 7:30 am onwards TBD women's 100m backstroke heats Maana Patel 7:30 am onwards TBD men's 200m freestyle heats Srihari Nataraj and Tanish Mathew 7:30 am onwards TBD women's 100m breaststroke heats Lineysha 7:30 am onwards TBD Check Asian Games 2023 medal tally here India medal tally Gold -3; Silver - 4; Bronze -8 India's medal winners in the Asian Games 2023 so far 1. Equestrian - Dressage team competition - India wins GOLD 2. Sailing - Girls Dinghy ILCA4 - Neha Thakur wins Silver 3.Sailing - Men's windsurfer RS:X - Eabad Ali wins Bronze 4.Sailing- Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7 - Vishnu Saravanan wins Bronze 5. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle team event -- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil win GOLD 6. Cricket- India women's team beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch Gold 7. Rowing - Men's Four event -- Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish win Bronze 8. Rowing -- Men's Quadruple Sculls -- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh win Bronze 9. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Bronze 10. Shooting - Men's Men's 25m rapid fire pistol Team event - Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh win Bronze 11. Rowing - Men’s lightweight double sculls Final A -- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh win Silver 12. Rowing - Men's coxed eight Final A - Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar win Silver 13. Rowing - Men coxless pair Final A -- Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win Bronze 14. Shooting -- Women's 10m air rifle team -- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita win Silver Bronze Check Asian Games 2023 latest news updates here 15. Shooting -- Women's 10m air rifle individual event -- Ramita Jindal wins Asian Games LIVE STREAMING, ASIAD 2023 LVE TELECAST Which TV channels will live telecast Asian Games in India? Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Sony Sports 1 HD/SD, Sony Sports 2 HD/SD, Sony Sports 3 HD/SD, Sony Sports 5 HD/SD. How to watch live streaming of Asian Games 2023 in India? Sony LIV application and website will be home for Indian fans to live stream Asian Games 2023 in India.