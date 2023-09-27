close
Sensex (-0.12%)
65945.47 -79.49
Nifty (-0.05%)
19664.70 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
5799.35 + 41.40
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
40338.85 -66.85
Nifty Bank (-0.32%)
44624.20 -141.90
Heatmap

Asian Games LIVE updates: Shooters aim to extend India medals haul today

Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates: Sony LIV application and website will be home for Indian fans to live stream Asian Games 2023 in India.

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

On Day 4 (September 27) of the 19th edition of the Asian Games, all eyes will be on Indian shooters as they have a chance to win as many as four medals in different events. In the pistol rapid event, shooters including Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, and Manu Bhaker will compete, while Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, and Sift Kaur Sarma will compete for medals in the 50-metre rifle 3 position. With Equestrian winning Gold in the Dressage team event, the hopes will be high for medals in individual events as well. While, India's lone gymnast, Pranati Nayak, in the Asian Games, will also be competing in a medal match from 12 PM IST onwards. Indian women's hockey team will also begin their Asian Games campaign today as they take on Singapore in a Group game. Meanwhile, Indian athletes will be competing in Table Tennis, Boxing, Tennis, Wushu, Esports, Handball, and Basketball among others. 
...Read More

No article available in this category.

Topics : Asian Games Shooting boxing Esports sports broadcasting

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 5:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLave Blaze Pro 5G smartphoneStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesGoogle Pixel 8Rahul GandhiGold-Silver PriceAnimal Teaser Release UpdateCauvery water dispute

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Election News

Rahul Gandhi takes train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with passengersKCR to release Rs 5,000 cr from state development fund within 2 weeks

India News

Steadily receiving water from Karnataka, hope to realise full quantum: TNRailways union demands productivity bonus on basis of 7th pay commission

Economy News

Govt launches Rs 5K cr scheme to boost innovation in pharma-medtech sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon