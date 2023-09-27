Asian Games LIVE updates: Shooters aim to extend India medals haul today

On Day 4 (September 27) of the 19th edition of the Asian Games, all eyes will be on Indian shooters as they have a chance to win as many as four medals in different events. In the pistol rapid event, shooters including Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, and Manu Bhaker will compete, while Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, and Sift Kaur Sarma will compete for medals in the 50-metre rifle 3 position. With Equestrian winning Gold in the Dressage team event, the hopes will be high for medals in individual events as well. While, India's lone gymnast, Pranati Nayak, in the Asian Games, will also be competing in a medal match from 12 PM IST onwards. Indian women's hockey team will also begin their Asian Games campaign today as they take on Singapore in a Group game. Meanwhile, Indian athletes will be competing in Table Tennis, Boxing, Tennis, Wushu, Esports, Handball, and Basketball among others.

