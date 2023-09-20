Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asiad 2023: After China debacle, India face Bangladesh in must-win match

Asiad 2023: After China debacle, India face Bangladesh in must-win match

Battered by hosts China in their opening match after playing without any training session, India football team will be up against a tricky Bangladesh in their must-win group match in the Asian Games

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
Captain Sunil Chhetri and coach Igor Stimac. Photo: @IndianFootball

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 6:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Battered by hosts China in their opening match after playing without any training session, India will be up against a tricky Bangladesh side in their must-win group match in the Asian Games football competition here on Thursday.

A rag-tag Indian team reached here late Monday evening and played its first match without proper rest and sleep and was hammered 1-5 by China on Tuesday.

Igor Stimac's team needs to beat Bangladesh in its second Group A game to remain in the fray for the knock-outs.

A loss on Thursday may not straightway knock India out of reckoning as the best third-placed teams from the six groups can also advance to the Round of 16, but that will leave the team with a lot of uncertainties in the final game.

Qualifying as one of the best four third-place teams could also set India up against tougher sides in the pre-quarterfinals.

Bangladesh have never been an easy side for India in any level and they will also be desperate for a win after losing their opening match 0-1 to Myanmar.

India will, however, be strengthened after the arrival of defender Konsam Chinglensana Singh, who could not travel with the team before due to a visa delay. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) arranged 'express visa' -- which could be procured in two-three days -- for him and he has arrived here separately.

It will not be easy for the Sunil Chhetri-led side to beat Bangladesh and log its first win of the competition as the team was assembled at the last minute with very few known faces after the Indian Super League clubs refused to release their players.

The Indians played on an even keel in the first 45 minutes but they caved in the second half, exposing the gulf in qualify between the two teams.

Stimac himself admitted after the China match that he has brought a third-rung team with him.

"This is our third or fourth-choice team here. I would love to play against China with my best team. Then it would be totally opposite, but the players that are here are heroes," the Croatian coach said.

"What they went through, with travelling problems, arriving here very late, not having time to recover and handling the first 45 minutes in a brilliant way.

"I was realistic and knew that it wouldn't happen (to get a drawn match). With no-one on the bench, apart from three players which we had, we couldn't make any tactical changes. We couldn't influence the game in the second half.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023: Football coach Igor Stimac's emotional appeal to PM Modi

Asiad 2023: India football squad announced, Sunil Chhetri named captain

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Indian football coach Stimac picked team on astrologer's advice: Report

Chhetri wants to face Iran, Japan; backs Stimac's 4-week Asian Cup camp

Asiad 2023: NRAI approaches OCA to get accreditation for skeet coach

Asiad 2023: Well prepared Indian women's hockey team leaves for Hangzhou

Asiad 2023: Indian men beat Cambodia 3-0 to begin volleyball campaign

Asiad 2023: Shooter Rudrankksh aims for consistency with Paris 2024 in mind

Asiad 2023: Atanu Das takes lead as recurve archers aim to shake off 'jinx'

Topics :Indian Football TeamfootballAsian GamesIndian football

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claims

NRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so far

India should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in July

Employment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs

Next Story