Asiad 2023: CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 10 lakh each for Odisha Athletes

The Odisha government on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for 13 state athletes who will participate in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The financial assistance has been announced to the athletes, to support their training, preparation, and participation in the prestigious sporting event.

The Asian Games, known for bringing together elite athletes from across the continent, offer a platform to showcase the dedication and talent of athletes.

For the upcoming Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games in China, to held from September 23 to October 8, 13 athletes from Odisha have qualified, that include Kishore Jena in Athletics; Anshika Bharati, Ritu Kaudi and Sonali swain in Rowing; Anupama Swain in Ju-Jitsu; Neha Devi Leichondam in Kayaking & Canoeing; Pyari Xaxa in Football; Deep Grace Ekka and Amit Rohidas in Hockey and Dumuni Marndi, Tarulata Naik, Mama Naik and Hupi Majhi in Rugby.

Wishing them the best, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed hope that the athletes will showcase their talent at the Games and this incentive will empower them to focus solely on their training and performance.



