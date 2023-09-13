Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asiad 2023: CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 10 lakh each for Odisha Athletes

Asiad 2023: CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 10 lakh each for Odisha Athletes

The financial assistance has been announced to the athletes to support their training, preparation, and participation in the prestigious sporting event.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik hoped that the athletes will showcase their talent at the Games and this incentive will empower them to focus solely on their training and performance.

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 4:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Odisha government on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for 13 state athletes who will participate in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The financial assistance has been announced to the athletes, to support their training, preparation, and participation in the prestigious sporting event.

The Asian Games, known for bringing together elite athletes from across the continent, offer a platform to showcase the dedication and talent of athletes.

For the upcoming Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games in China, to held from September 23 to October 8, 13 athletes from Odisha have qualified, that include Kishore Jena in Athletics; Anshika Bharati, Ritu Kaudi and Sonali swain in Rowing; Anupama Swain in Ju-Jitsu; Neha Devi Leichondam in Kayaking & Canoeing; Pyari Xaxa in Football; Deep Grace Ekka and Amit Rohidas in Hockey and Dumuni Marndi, Tarulata Naik, Mama Naik and Hupi Majhi in Rugby.

Wishing them the best, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed hope that the athletes will showcase their talent at the Games and this incentive will empower them to focus solely on their training and performance.

Also Read

Indian contingent for Asian Games: Full list of 634 Hangzhou-bound athletes

Asian Games 2023, India wrestling squad: Full list of wrestlers for Asiad

Asian Games 2023: Gymnast Dipa Karmakar makes cut on return from doping ban

Asian Games 2023: Gaikwad to lead India in men's cricket - full squad

Here's why Pakistan's Bismah Maroof withdrew from Asian Games 2023

Borgohain among 3 players addedd by AFI to Indian team for Hangzhou 2023

Vithya Ramraj misses PT Usha's record in 400mh by 1/100th of a second

Shouldn't expect much from PV Sindhu at Asian Games warns Vimal Kumar

AFI looking to add 15 more athletes to its already announced 65-member team

Indian hockey team doesn't want to leave China with regrets: Abhishek

Topics :Naveen PatnaikAsian Games

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leave

Reliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residence

Everything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion

Special session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowed

India economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report

Next Story