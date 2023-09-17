Asiad 2023: India cricket teams' full schedule, squads, match timings

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to send its men’s and women’s teams to the Asian Games 2023. This would be the first time that India will be participating in this event. Indian men’s team is ranked at the number one position in the world while the women’s team is placed at the fourth position. Both teams are the best in Asia and hence a gold medal is the only hope from this side.

Indian cricket teams at the Asian Games

Cricket has been part of the two Asian Games since its introduction in 2010 in Guangzhou, China. It was presnbet at the 2014 Incheon Games too, but missed out in Jakarta. Now it is back at the Asian Games and India would be partaking for the first time in both the men’s and women’s event.

Asian Games 2023 cricket schedule for Indian men's team

Cricket is going to be played in the knockout format in the Asian Games and therefore the top four ranked sides in the T20 format in Asia have got a bye straight to the quarterfinal. Therefore Indian men's team will face one of the four teams that come out of the group stage as the top four sides. Along with India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are the remaining three seeded teams who have direct qualification to the quarterfinal.

Afghanistan, a full member of the ICC, will however have to fight it out against Mongolia and will then enter the quarterfinals. The remaining 12 teams have been divided into groups of four and the group winners will move to the quarterfinal.

Thus, the Indian men’s cricket team’s quarterfinal match at the Asian Games 2023 will be played on October 03, 2023, at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou.

Asian Games 2023 cricket schedule for Indian women's team

Similarly in the women’s cricket competition, India have been provided direct entry to the quarterfinal. Unlike men, only 14 teams have qualified for the Asian Games. Out of which four i.e. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are seeded. India women’s cricket team awaits its opponent for the clash on September 21, 2023.

Indian Men’s Cricket Team Full Squad

Team India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper)

Standby players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan

Indian Women’s Cricket Team Full Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy

Indian men’s and women’s cricket team matches broadcast and live streaming details at Asian Games 2023

When would the Indian men's cricket team matches take place at Asian Games 2023?

The Indian men’s cricket team matches will be played on September 24, 26, 28, 30 and October 02, 2023.

When would the Indian women's cricket team matches take place in the Asian Games 2023?

The Indian women’s cricket team matches will be played on September 27, 29, October 01 and 03, 2023.

Which channels will telecast Indian men's and women’s cricket team matches at Asian Games 2023?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Asian Games 2023 and thus people in India will be able to watch the live broadcast of Indian men’s and women’s cricket team matches on Sony Sports Network.

Where can people follow the Live streaming of the Indian men's and women’s cricket team matches at the Hangzhou Asian Games?

People in India can livestream the Indian men’s and women's cricket team matches at the Hangzhou Asian Games on the Sony LIV app and website.