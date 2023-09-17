Asiad 2023: India's golf contingent, full schedule, live streamings details

The Indian golf contingent for the Asian Games 2023 will consist of Tokyo Olympic sensation Aditi Ashok in the women’s event. She will be accompanied by Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth. In the men’s category, Subhankar Sharma, ranked 125th in the world will lead India’s charge for a medal which has been missing since 2010. He will be accompanied by senior players such as Anirban Lahiri, Khalin Joshi and SSP Chawrasia.

Why is Aditi Ashok important for Indian golf contingent's medal hopes?

Aditi single-handedly put golf in the minds of the Indians after her outstanding showing at the Tokyo Olympics where she remained in contention for a silver medal till 54 holes, before eventually finishing in the fourth position by one stroke. She is currently ranked 48th in the world. Although many Koreans are ahead of her on rankings. But big game pedigree would make her one of India’s biggest medal prospects.

Indian golf team’s performance at the Asian Games

Golf was first introduced to the Asian Games roster in the 1982 games in Delhi, India. India won the gold in the men's individual and team events. Since then the team has managed to win only one more gold and three silver medals.

The last medal in golf for India came in 2010 in the Guangzhou Asian Games where the men’s team won silver.

Indian golf team for the Asian Games 2023

Men: Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, Khalin Joshi, SSP Chawrasia

Women: Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth

Indian golf team schedule at the Asian Games 2023

Date Session Time Gender Event Venue Phase 28/9/2023 Thursday GLF01 04:00-15:30 M&W Indiv & Team West Lake International Golf Course Round 1 29/9/2023 Friday GLF02 04:00-15:30 M&W Indiv & Team West Lake International Golf Course Round 2 30/9/2023 Saturday GLF03 04:00-15:30 M&W Indiv & Team West Lake International Golf Course Round 3 1/10/2023 Sunday GLF04 04:00-15:30 M&W Indiv & Team West Lake International Golf Course Final Round

Indian golf contingent matches broadcast and live streaming details

When would the Indian golf contingent matches take place in the Asian Games 2023?

The Indian golf contingent matches will be played on September 28, 29,30 and October 01, 2023.

Which channels will telecast the Indian golf contingent matches at the Asian Games 2023?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Asian Games 2023 and thus people in India will be able to watch the live broadcast of Indian golf contingent matches on Sony Sports Network.

Where can people follow the Live streaming of the Indian golf contingent matches at the Hangzhou Asian Games?

People in India can live stream the Indian golf contingent matches at the Hangzhou Asian Games on the Sony LIV app and website.