Asian Games 2023 latest news: Rowing team starts their campaign on a high

Indian men's volleyball team will play South Korea in their next Pool C game today. The India vs South Korea live action to begin after 4:30 PM IST.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Indian contingent for Asian Games 2023 to be held in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Representative image

Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 11:51 AM IST
The Indian Rowing team got off to an excellent start at the Asian Games in China on Wednesday, as the men's and women's teams showed a lot of determination to secure a gritty finish. Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, competing in Lightweight Men's Double Sculls, displayed their determination by securing the second position with a time of 6:27.45.


In the Men's Doubles coxless, India's Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram finished third by registering a timing of 6:42.59.

The Indian sailing team is set to participate in 12 out of the 14 sailing events on the roster of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

Asian Games 2023: September 20 schedule

Volleyball: India vs South Korea

Indian men's volleyball team will play South Korea in their next Pool C game today. The India vs South Korea live action to begin after 4:30 PM IST. 

India won their first match in Volleyball event on Tuesday. They defeated Cambodia 3-0 in their Pool C match at CXC Gymnasium.

India won the match by 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-19).

With this, India is at the top of Pool C with one win and two points.

Format of Volleyball competition in Asian Games 2023

In the 19-team men's event, India has been grouped with three-time champions South Korea and Cambodia in Pool C. The men's competition teams have been divided into six groups, with group F featuring four teams.

The top two teams from all the groups will qualify for the next round and will play cross-matches against each other. The winners of these matches will further fight for ranks first to sixth, while the rest will fight for ranks 7th to 12th.

India has so far won only three medals in this discipline, including a silver and two bronze.

India in Modern Penthalon

India's modern penthalon player Mayank Chapekar will also start his campaign in the discipline, playing fencing round-robin qualifier. It consists of five disciplines: swimming, fencing, horse riding (show jumping), pistol shooting and running, as per Olympics.com.

India has never won a medal in this sport, introduced for the first time ever in 1994.

Asian Games will officially kickstart from September 23 and will go on till October 8. However, action for some sports has already started.

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 11:51 AM IST

