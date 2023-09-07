Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games 2022: Here are the companies helping Indian team dress up

Asian Games 2022: Here are the companies helping Indian team dress up

Asian Games 2022: India's largest-ever contingent comprising 634 athletes will represent the country at the event that will take place from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
India Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday announced the signing of Liberty Shoes as the formal shoe partner for the Indian contingent for the 2022 Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China, later this month.

India's largest-ever contingent for Asiad, comprising 634 athletes, will represent the country at the event that will take place from September 23 to October 8.

Earlier, it had unveiled the official ceremonial dress and playing kit for the Indian contingent.

The ceremonial dress includes a khaki textured saree for women and a khaki kurta for the male players.

For male players, the dress will also include a bandh gala jacket. Women players will be wearing a high-neck blouse.

The attire has been made from recycled fabrics and is designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (Nift).

The playing kit is designed by Kashmiri designer Aaquib Wani, who has also designed the Indian cricket team jersey.

It will be crafted by JSW Inspire, the official apparel partner of the continent.

Reliance Foundation, Adani Sportsline, Samsonite, Borosil, Skechers, Amul, SFA, Inox Group and The Leela Palace New Delhi are among the other sponsors and partners of the tournament. 

IOA President PT Usha said she is hopeful that the Indian team, the largest ever in an Asian Games, will return from Hangzhou with a good haul of medals and some world-class performances.

"IOA, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, our National Sports Federations and Sports Authority of India have left no stone unturned to assist the athletes in their preparation for the Games," she said, according to a release by IOA.

IOA is the apex sports body responsible for sending contingents to the Olympics, Asian Games, and other major international events.

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 5:27 PM IST

