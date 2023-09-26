Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games 2023: Pranati enters vault and all-around gymnastics finals

Asian Games 2023: Pranati enters vault and all-around gymnastics finals

India's Pranati Nayak on Monday qualified for the finals of the vault and all-around competitions in gymnastics at the Asian Games here

Press Trust of India Hangzhou (China)
Indian Gymnast Pranati Nayak, in Tokyo

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 1:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's Pranati Nayak on Monday qualified for the finals of the vault and all-round competitions in gymnastics at the Asian Games here.

Nayak took the sixth position among top eight qualifiers in the women's vault event earning a total of 12.716 points.

The Indian gymnast also secured a position in 18 competitors selected to compete in the women's all-round final which will take place on Wednesday, September 27.

She was placed 23rd overall in the all-round competition but qualified due to the fact that a country can have only a maximum of two gymnasts in the final. Among the countries that had three gymnasts each were China, Japan, Chinese Taipei, North Korea and Republic of Korea.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well

Asian Games women's cricket: India vs Sri Lanka Gold medal game at 11:30 am

Asian Games 2023 women's cricket schedule: India vs Bangladesh SF timings

Asiad Games 2023 volleyball: India stuns S Korea, enters knock-out round

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Asian Games 2023: Indians sail past Pakistan and Singapore in Squash

Asian Games 2023: Bhavani Devi bows out in quarterfinal in fencing

Asiad 2023: India's Divyansh-Ramita miss 10m mixed air rifle bronze medal

Asian Games 2023: Neha Thakur's silver in sailing adds to India's tally

Asian Games: Men's 4x100m medley team smashes national record; enters final

Topics :Asian GamesIndian sports

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bn

Shree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the case

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story