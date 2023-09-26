Asian Games 2023 September 27 schedule: India event timings, streaming

A historic Gold in Equestrian Team Dressage on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, boosted India’s hopes for more medals and they will eye for them on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at the Asina Games in Hangzhou, China. India secured three medals in sailing as well.
On September 27, all eyes will be on the Shooters who will take part in six medal events. Indian women’s hockey team will be seen in action for the first time when they take on Singapore.
India would also look to secure medals in Tennis where Sumit Nagal, Ankita Raina and men’s doubles pair of Ramkumara Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni will be in action in their respective quarterfinal matches.
India will play the Esports quarterfinal in the game of League of Legends and boxers will look to continue the strong showing. Squash, Bridge, Basketball, 3x3 Basketball, Cycling, Handball, Equestrian, Fencing and Table Tennis will be the other events Where India will be in action.
India currently stands sixth in the medals tally with three gold,
Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on September 27.
Asian Games: India's schedule on September 27
3x3 Basketball- 12:10 PM IST
India vs Macau, China- Men’s
India vs China- Women’s
Basketball- PM 05:30 PM IST
India vs Indonesia- Women’s Preliminary
Boxing- 12:15 PM IST
India’s Shiva Thapa and Sanjeet in action Men’s 57-63 kg and Men’s 80-92 kg Round of 16
Bridge- 06:30 AM IST
India’s men’s, mixed and women’s teams in action
Cycling- 07:30 AM IST onwards
Men’s Sprint Qualifying- Elkatohchoongo David Beckham
Women’s Kerin- Agashe Shushikala
Equestrian- 05:30 AM IST onwards
Intermediate Dressage Individual
Four Indians- Anush Agrawalla, Chedda Hriday Vipul, Hajela Sudipti and Divyakirti Singh will be in action
Esports- 11:30 AM IST
League of Legends quarterfinal
India vs Vietnam
Fencing- 06:30 AM IST onwards
Men’s Foil Team- India vs Singapore- Round of 16
Men’s Epee Team- India vs Jordan Jordan- Round of 16
Handball- 05:30 PM IST
India vs Hing Kong, China- Women’s Preliminary
Hockey- 10:15 AM IST
India vs Singapore- Women’s Preliminary
Shooting - 06:30 AM IST onwards
Skeet- 50 Men’s Team qualification and final
India’s Angadvir Singh Bajwa, Gurjot Singh Khangura and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in action
50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification and final
India’s Ashi Chuksey, Sift Kaur and Koushik Maneni in action
25m Pistol Women's Final
Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh in action
Skeet Men's Final
Angadvir Singh Bajwa, Gurjot Singh Khangura and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in action
Skeet Women’s Final
India’s Ganemat Shekhon in action
25m Pistol Women's Team Final
India’s Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh in action
Squash
India vs Kuwait- Men’s Team Pool A- 07:30 AM IST
India vs Nepal- Women’s team Pool B- 07:30 AM IST
India vs Macau, China- Women’s Team Pool B- 05:30 PM IST
India vs Pakistan- Men’s Team Pool A- 05:30 PM IST
Swimming- 07:30 AM IST onwards
India’s Sajan Prakash, Nina Venkatesh, Maana Patel and Linyesha AK in action in various events
Table Tennis- 02:30 PM IST onwards
Men’s Doubles- Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar- Round of 64
Mixed Doubles- Sathiyan Ganasekaran and Manika Batrta- Round of 32
Mixed Doubles- Sreeja Akula and Harmeet Desai- Round of 32
Tennis- 10:15 AM IST onwards
Men’s Singles quarterfinal- Sumit Nagal vs Zhang Zhizhen- Not before 10:15 AM IST
Women's Singles Quarterfinal- Ankita Raina vs -Kaji Haruka- Not before 10:15 AM IST
Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal- Not Before 01:00 PM IST
Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan vs China’s Zhang Zhizhen and WU Yibing-
Mixed Doubles Round 3- Not Before 01:00 PM IST
India’s Yuki Bhambri and Ankita Raina vs Philippines’ Francis Casey and Eala Alex
Mixed Doubles Round 3- Not Before 01:30 PM IST
Rohan Bhopanna and Rutuja Bhosale vs Japan’s Shinzi Hazawa and Shimizu Ayano