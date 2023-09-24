Asian Games 2023: Srihari, women's freestyle relay team advance to finals

Star swimmer Srihari Nataraj and the Indian women's team qualified for the men's 100m backstroke and 4x100m freestyle relay finals at the Asian Games here on Sunday.

The quartet of Olympian Maana Patel, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Janvi Choudhary and Shivangi Sarma clocked 3:53.80s to finish sixth in the 10-team affair and make the final.

Sirhari, on the other hand, touched the pad at 54.71s to finish second in his heat and fifth overall to progress to the final.

The other Indian swimmer in the fray, Utakarsh Santosh Patil finished with a time of 59.42s to sign off at 20th spot in the men's 100m backstroke event.

Both the finals will be held later in the day.

Tanish George Matthew and Anil Kumar Shylaja failed to progress to the men's 100m freestyle final, finishing 12th and 17th respectively.