Asian Games October 5 schedule: India vs China in hockey SF, medal events

Having crossed the all-time mark in Gold medals as well as overall medals tally, India would now aim for the 100 medal target as “Abki Baar 100 par” seems like a reality after the Indian contingent touched the 80 medal mark on October 4, Day 11 of the Asian Games. On October 5, 2023, which will also be the 12th day of the Hangzhou Asian Games in China, India will aim for more medals.

India’s Saurav Ghosal would look to finally get the elusive Singles Gold in Squash while Deepika Palikkal and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu will also fight for Gold in mixed doubles squash.

The Indian men’s Bridge team will be in a Gold medal clash against Hong Kong, China while the women’s hockey team will face China in the semi-final.

India compound archers, who have already secured two Gold and four medals so far, would look to win two more as they will take part in the men’s team and women’s team competitions.

Indian shuttlers would look to secure medals as well. HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu and the pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action in the quarterfinals of the women’s singles, men’s singles and men’s doubles respectively.

Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on October 5.

Asian Games: India's schedule on October 5

Archery- 06:30 AM IST Onwards

India vs Hong Kong- Compound Women’s Team Quarterfinal

Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Aditi Swami in action

India vs Bhutan- Compound Men’s Team Quarterfinal

Abhishek Verma and Ojas Deotale in action

If the teams win their respective quarterfinals, they could play for Gold and Bronze depending on their semi-final results.

Athletics- 04:30 AM IST

Men’s Marathon- India’s A Beliappa and Man Singh in action

Badminton

India’s P V Sindhu vs China’s He Bingjiao

Women’s Singles Quarterfinal- 6:50 AM IST

India’s HS Prannoy vs Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia

Men’s Singles Quarterfinal- 7:50 AM IST

India’s Satwik Sairaj Rankireedy and Chirag Shetty vs Singapore

Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal- 02:30 PM IST

Bridge- 6:30 AM IST Onwards

India’s men’s team in action against Hong Kong, China in Final

Chess- 12:30 PM IST onwards

India’s men’s and women’s teams in action in classic format in Round 7

Hockey

Women’s Semi-final- India vs China- 1:30 pm IST

Ju-jitsu- 06:30 AM IST onwards

India’s Kamal Singh, Tarun Yadav, Anwesha Deb and Navya Pandey in action

Kabaddi

India men vs Chinese Taipei Men- 7:00 AM IST

India Women vs Japan Men- 1:30 pm IST

Sepaktakraw- 06:30 AM IST Onwards

India’s men’s and women’s Regu teams in action in the preliminary rounds

Squash

Mixed Doubles Final- 11:30 AM IST

India vs Malaysia (Deepika Palikkal and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu in action)

Men’s Singles Final - 2:30 pm IST

India’s Saurav Ghosal vs Malaysia’s Ein Yow

Wrestling- 7:30 AM IST Onwards

Women’s Freestyle 50kg, 53kg and 57kg bouts alongside Men’s Greco-Roman +97 kg and +130 kg bouts

India’s Antim Panghal, Naveen, Pooja Gehlot, Mansi and Narinder Cheema will be in action