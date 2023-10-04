Asian Games LIVE updates: India eye more medals in athletics;Total tally 69

Neeraj Chopra defending his Asian Games Gold medal is the biggest attraction on Day 11 (October 4) of the 19th edition. The medal events in which India are participating start as early as 4:30 am onwards with Ram Baboo and Manju Rani in a 35km race walk mixed team event. Indian grapplers will begin their campaign, too, with Greeco-Roman style boxing. India star shuttlers will be in action throughout the day in Round of 16 matches. Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here
India schedule on Day 11 (October 4) at the Asian Games 2023
India schedule today at Asian Games 2023
Time
Events
6 am
Kabaddi - India vs Thailand men's group match.
7:30 am
Badminton - PV Sindhu vs Putri Kasuma Wardani (Indonesia) in women's singles round of 16 match.
7:50 am
Badminton - HS Prannoy vs Dmitriy Panarin (Kazakhstan) in men's singles round of 16 match. 8:10 am: Badminton - Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand vs Kim S and Kong H (South Korea).
8 am
Volleyball - India vs Nepal in women's classification match.
8:30 am
Badminton - Sai Prateek and Tanisha Crasto vs Chen TJ and Toh EW (Malaysia) in mixed doubles round of 16 match.
9:10 am
Badminton - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin (Indonesia) in men's doubles round of 16 match.
9:05 am
Sports climbing - India in women's speed relay qualification.
9:30 am
Squash - Deepika Palikkal and Harinder Pal Sandhu vs Hong Kong in mixed doubles semifinals.
10:10 am
Badminton - Kidambi Srikanth vs Kodai Naroka (Japan) in men's singles round of 16 match.
10:30 am
Badminton - Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa vs Zhang S and Zheng Yu (China) in women's doubles round of 16 match.
10:30 am
Squash - Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh vs Malaysia in mixed doubles semifinals.
10:30 am
Diving - Siddharth Pardeshi in men's 10m platform prelim.
11:50 am
Archery - Ankita Bhakat and Atanu Das vs Indonesia in recurve mixed team quarterfinal.
12:30 pm
Chess - Men's and women's team round 6.
1:30 pm
Kabaddi - India vs Thailand in women's group match.
1:30 pm
Hockey - India vs South Korea men's semifinals.
3:30 pm
Squash - Saurav Ghosal vs Leung Chi Hin Henry (Hong Kong)..
India's medal winners in the Asian Games 2023 so far
Asian Games LIVE | Archery -- Mixed Team Compound 16 Arrows 50m Semifinal - India vs Kazakhstan
VENNAM Jyothi Surekha and DEOTALE Ojas Pravin (India) vs ZHEXENBINOVA Adel and TYUTYUN Andrey (Kazakhstan)
India trailing by one point at the moment.
6:53 AM
Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India thrash Thailand 63-26
Back-to-back victories for India in the Men's Kabaddi. India thrash Thailand 63-26.
6:51 AM
Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India vs Thailand
Super tackle from Nitesh. India lead 60-26 against Thailand.
6:41 AM
Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India vs Thailand
With 10 minutes left in the second half, India have breached the 50-points mark.
India 54 | 18 Thailand
6:35 AM
Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India vs Thailand
Five minutes into the second half, India leading 44-14 vs Thailand.
6:33 AM
Asian Games LIVE | Archery -- Mixed Team Compound 16 Arrows 50m Match - India in semifinal
India's VENNAM Jyothi Surekha and DEOTALE Ojas Pravin vs Malaysia's FATIN NURFATEHAH Binti Mat Salleh and MOHD JUWAIDI Bin Mazuki
Indian pair has qualified for the semifinal in Mixed team compund as they defeated Malaysia 118-117.
The semifinal match in the mixed team compound will take place at 7:30 AM IST today.
6:26 AM
Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India 37-9 Thailand at half time
India are facing not any competition from their opponent as they went into half time with 28 points lead.
India 37 | 9 Thailand
6:22 AM
Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India vs Thailand
India are leading by 23 points with one minute left in the first half.
India 32-9 Thailand.
6:14 AM
Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India vs Thailand
India has a comfortable 12 points lead with 8 minutes left in the first half.
India 20-7 Thailand.
6:10 AM
Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India vs Thailand
A defensive error from India costs them three players. A super raid from Thai player.
India 16 -5 Thailand
6:09 AM
Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India vs Thailand
India inflicts first all out of the match. Like Bangladesh, Thailand is no match to Indian Kabaddi players.
Seven minutes into the first half, India leading 15-2 vs Thailand.
5:57 AM
Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India vs Thailand
India vs Thailand kabaddi match to begin shortly. India have won their first match in Asian Games 2023.
5:49 AM
Asian Games LIVE | AFI President Adille hails Neeraj Chopra
The President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) Adille Sumariwalla hailed ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, calling him the greatest athlete that India has produced across sporting disciplines.
The 'Golden Boy' will be in the spotlight on the 11th day of the ongoing Asian Games as he is set to compete in the men's finals of the javelin throw event.
A billion hopes are already riding on Neeraj as he bids to take the field to defend the gold in men's javelin from the Jakarta Asian Games.
He became the first and only track and field athlete from the country to win an Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 and topped the podium at the World Athletics Championships 2023 to become India's first-ever world champion in any athletics event.
On the soaring expectations of an aspirational India around the athletes participating in the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Games, the AFI president told reporters, "Neeraj Chopra has been the greatest athlete India has ever produced in any sport. No athlete in the history of India or even before independence had performances like him. So please understand that he is an icon and everybody wants to see him perform."
He further went on to praise the Indian athletes for pulling off remarkable performances in different athletics disciplines.
Sumariwalla pointed out that India has already crossed the mark of 19 medals in athletics, with still two days of events to go.
Neeraj Chopra
5:44 AM
Asian Games LIVE | Indian men's team stays ahead in bridge semifinal
The Indian men's bridge team amassed 102.6 points in 48 boards against China after three rounds in the six-round semi-final contest at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.
While India had 102.6 points, China scored 75.
In Session 1 of the semifinals, India had beaten China 62-22 but their rivals returned the favour, surpassing India 31-17 in the second session before session 3 ended with a 22-22 stalemate.
India and China will resume their clash, competing in the remaining three sessions of the semi-final on Wednesday.
The men's team had assured itself of a medal after reaching the semifinals on Monday. The women's and mixed teams could not make it to the last-four on Monday.
India had clinched a gold (men's pair) and two bronze medals (men's team and mixed team) in the last edition at Jakarta.
Asian Games 2023
5:38 AM
Asian Games LIVE | Athletics - 35km race walk mixed team -- Indians in action
RANI Manju and Ram Baboo are participating in 35km race walk.
5:36 AM
Asian Games live updates on Day 11
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Asian Games 2023. Stay tuned for all the live action from Day 11 of Asiad 2023.