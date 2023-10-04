Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games LIVE updates: India eye more medals in athletics;Total tally 69
Asian Games LIVE updates: India eye more medals in athletics;Total tally 69

Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra defending his Asian Games Gold medal is the biggest attraction on Day 11. He will be in action at 4:35 PM IST

BS Web Team New Delhi
Sony LIV application and website will be home for Indian fans to live stream Asian Games 2023 in India.

8 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 7:39 AM IST
Neeraj Chopra defending his Asian Games Gold medal is the biggest attraction on Day 11 (October 4) of the 19th edition. The medal events in which India are participating start as early as 4:30 am onwards with Ram Baboo and Manju Rani in a 35km race walk mixed team event. Indian grapplers will begin their campaign, too, with Greeco-Roman style boxing. India star shuttlers will be in action throughout the day in Round of 16 matches.  Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here

7:39 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Archery -- Mixed Team Compound 16 Arrows 50m Semifinal - India vs Kazakhstan

6:53 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India thrash Thailand 63-26

6:51 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India vs Thailand

6:41 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India vs Thailand

6:35 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India vs Thailand

6:33 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Archery -- Mixed Team Compound 16 Arrows 50m Match - India in semifinal

6:26 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India 37-9 Thailand at half time

6:22 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India vs Thailand

6:14 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India vs Thailand

6:10 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India vs Thailand

6:09 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India vs Thailand

5:57 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India vs Thailand

5:49 AM

Asian Games LIVE | AFI President Adille hails Neeraj Chopra

5:44 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Indian men's team stays ahead in bridge semifinal

5:38 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Athletics - 35km race walk mixed team -- Indians in action

5:36 AM

Asian Games live updates on Day 11

7:39 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Archery -- Mixed Team Compound 16 Arrows 50m Semifinal - India vs Kazakhstan

VENNAM Jyothi Surekha and DEOTALE Ojas Pravin (India) vs ZHEXENBINOVA Adel and TYUTYUN Andrey (Kazakhstan)

India trailing by one point at the moment.


6:53 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India thrash Thailand 63-26

Back-to-back victories for India in the Men's Kabaddi. India thrash Thailand 63-26.

6:51 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India vs Thailand

Super tackle from Nitesh. India lead 60-26 against Thailand.


6:41 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India vs Thailand

With 10 minutes left in the second half, India have breached the 50-points mark. 

India 54 | 18 Thailand

6:35 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India vs Thailand

Five minutes into the second half, India leading 44-14 vs Thailand.

6:33 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Archery -- Mixed Team Compound 16 Arrows 50m Match - India in semifinal

India's VENNAM Jyothi Surekha and DEOTALE Ojas Pravin vs Malaysia's FATIN NURFATEHAH Binti Mat Salleh and MOHD JUWAIDI Bin Mazuki

Indian pair has qualified for the semifinal in Mixed team compund as they defeated Malaysia 118-117.

The semifinal match in the mixed team compound will take place at 7:30 AM IST  today.


6:26 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India 37-9 Thailand at half time

India are facing not any competition from their opponent as they went into half time with 28 points lead. 

India 37 | 9 Thailand

6:22 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India vs Thailand

India are leading by 23 points with one minute left in the first half. 

India 32-9 Thailand.

6:14 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India vs Thailand

India has a comfortable 12 points lead with 8 minutes left in the first half.

India 20-7 Thailand.

6:10 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India vs Thailand

A defensive error from India costs them three players. A super raid from Thai player.

India 16 -5 Thailand

6:09 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India vs Thailand

India inflicts first all out of the match. Like Bangladesh, Thailand is no match to Indian Kabaddi players. 

Seven minutes into the first half, India leading 15-2 vs Thailand.

5:57 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Men's Group game - India vs Thailand

India vs Thailand kabaddi match to begin shortly. India have won their first match in Asian Games 2023.

5:49 AM

Asian Games LIVE | AFI President Adille hails Neeraj Chopra

The President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) Adille Sumariwalla hailed ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, calling him the greatest athlete that India has produced across sporting disciplines.

The 'Golden Boy' will be in the spotlight on the 11th day of the ongoing Asian Games as he is set to compete in the men's finals of the javelin throw event.

A billion hopes are already riding on Neeraj as he bids to take the field to defend the gold in men's javelin from the Jakarta Asian Games.

He became the first and only track and field athlete from the country to win an Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 and topped the podium at the World Athletics Championships 2023 to become India's first-ever world champion in any athletics event.

On the soaring expectations of an aspirational India around the athletes participating in the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Games, the AFI president told reporters, "Neeraj Chopra has been the greatest athlete India has ever produced in any sport. No athlete in the history of India or even before independence had performances like him. So please understand that he is an icon and everybody wants to see him perform."

He further went on to praise the Indian athletes for pulling off remarkable performances in different athletics disciplines.

Sumariwalla pointed out that India has already crossed the mark of 19 medals in athletics, with still two days of events to go.
 

Neeraj Chopra

5:44 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Indian men's team stays ahead in bridge semifinal

The Indian men's bridge team amassed 102.6 points in 48 boards against China after three rounds in the six-round semi-final contest at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.
 
While India had 102.6 points, China scored 75.
 
In Session 1 of the semifinals, India had beaten China 62-22 but their rivals returned the favour, surpassing India 31-17 in the second session before session 3 ended with a 22-22 stalemate.
 
India and China will resume their clash, competing in the remaining three sessions of the semi-final on Wednesday.
 
The men's team had assured itself of a medal after reaching the semifinals on Monday. The women's and mixed teams could not make it to the last-four on Monday.
 
India had clinched a gold (men's pair) and two bronze medals (men's team and mixed team) in the last edition at Jakarta.
Asian Games 2023

5:38 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Athletics - 35km race walk mixed team -- Indians in action

RANI Manju and Ram Baboo are participating in 35km race walk.

5:36 AM

Asian Games live updates on Day 11

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Asian Games 2023. Stay tuned for all the live action from Day 11 of Asiad 2023.
Asian Games

Topics :PV SindhuNeeraj ChopraAsian Gamessports broadcastingBS Web ReportsWrestlingBadmintonathleticsKidambi Srikanth

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 5:32 AM IST

