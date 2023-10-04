Asian Games LIVE updates: India eye more medals in athletics;Total tally 69

Neeraj Chopra defending his Asian Games Gold medal is the biggest attraction on Day 11 (October 4) of the 19th edition. The medal events in which India are participating start as early as 4:30 am onwards with Ram Baboo and Manju Rani in a 35km race walk mixed team event. Indian grapplers will begin their campaign, too, with Greeco-Roman style boxing. India star shuttlers will be in action throughout the day in Round of 16 matches. Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here India schedule on Day 11 (October 4) at the Asian Games 2023 India schedule today at Asian Games 2023 Time Events 6 am Kabaddi - India vs Thailand men's group match. 7:30 am Badminton - PV Sindhu vs Putri Kasuma Wardani (Indonesia) in women's singles round of 16 match. 7:50 am Badminton - HS Prannoy vs Dmitriy Panarin (Kazakhstan) in men's singles round of 16 match. 8:10 am: Badminton - Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand vs Kim S and Kong H (South Korea). 8 am Volleyball - India vs Nepal in women's classification match. 8:30 am Badminton - Sai Prateek and Tanisha Crasto vs Chen TJ and Toh EW (Malaysia) in mixed doubles round of 16 match. 9:10 am Badminton - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin (Indonesia) in men's doubles round of 16 match. 9:05 am Sports climbing - India in women's speed relay qualification. 9:30 am Squash - Deepika Palikkal and Harinder Pal Sandhu vs Hong Kong in mixed doubles semifinals. 10:10 am Badminton - Kidambi Srikanth vs Kodai Naroka (Japan) in men's singles round of 16 match. 10:30 am Badminton - Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa vs Zhang S and Zheng Yu (China) in women's doubles round of 16 match. 10:30 am Squash - Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh vs Malaysia in mixed doubles semifinals. 10:30 am Diving - Siddharth Pardeshi in men's 10m platform prelim. 11:50 am Archery - Ankita Bhakat and Atanu Das vs Indonesia in recurve mixed team quarterfinal. 12:30 pm Chess - Men's and women's team round 6. 1:30 pm Kabaddi - India vs Thailand in women's group match. 1:30 pm Hockey - India vs South Korea men's semifinals. 3:30 pm Squash - Saurav Ghosal vs Leung Chi Hin Henry (Hong Kong).. India's medal winners in the Asian Games 2023 so far Medals: Gold- 15; Silver - 26; Bronze -28 - Total 69 Athletics- Women's Javelin Throw - Annu Rani wins Gold Athletics- Men's 800m race- Mohammed Afsal wins Silver Boxing- Men's +92 kg- Narender Berwal wins Bronze Athletics- Men's Decathlon- Tejaswin Shankar wins Silver Athletics- Men's Triple Jump- Pravin Chitravel wins Bronze Athletics- Women’s 5000m race- Parul Chaudhary win Gold Athletics- Women’s 400m hurdles- Vithya Ramaraj wins Bronze Boxing- Women’s 54 kg- Preeti Pawar styles for Bronze Canoeing and Kayaking- Canoe Double Men's 1000m Sprint- Arjun Singh and Sunil Salam win Bronze Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Ancy Sojan Edappilly wins Silver Athletics - Women's 3000m Steeplechase - Parul Chaudhary wins Silver Athletics - Women's 3000m Steeplechase - Priti wins Bronze Athletics - 4x400m Mixed team relay -- Ajmal Muhammed, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh, Subha Venkatesan win Silver: Medal upgraded to Silver after Sri Lanka was disqualified Table Tennis - Women's doubles semifinal - Suthirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee settle for a Bronze Roller Skating - Women's speed skating 3000m Relay race -- Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj win Bronze Roller Skating - Men's speed skating 3000m Relay race -- Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Vikram Rajendra Ingale win Bronze Athletics- Men's Shot Put- Tejinderpal Singh Toor wins GOLD Athletics- Women's 100m hurdles- Jyothi Yarraji wins Silver Athletics- Men's Long Jump- Murli Sreeshankar wins Silver Athletics- Women's Discus Throw- Seema Punia wins Bronze Boxing- Nikhat Zareen wins Bronze Athletics- Men's 1500m race- Jinson Johnson wins Bronze Athletics- Men's 1500m race- Ajay Kumar Saroj wins Silver Athletics- Women's 1500m race- Harmilan Bains wins Silver Badminton- Men's Team Event- India win silver Athletics- Men's Steeplechase 3000m- Avinash Sable wins GOLD Shooting- Men's Trap- Kynan Darius wins Individual Bronze Shooting - Men's team trap - Kynan Darius Zoravar Singh and Prithviraj win GOLD Shooting - Women's team trap - Rajeshwari Kumari, KEER Manisha, RAJAK Preeti win Silver Golf - Individual women - Adit Ashok wins Silver Athletics- Men's 10,000m race- Gulveer Singh wins Bronze Athletics- Men's 10,000m race- Kartik Kumar wins Silver Squash- Men's Team Squash- India beat Pakistan to win GOLD Tennis- Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale win Mixed Doubles GOLD Shooting-- Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol- Divya and Sarabjot win Silver Shooting -- 10m Air Pistol Women's individual event - Palak wins GOLD Shooting -- 10m Air Pistol Women's individual event - Esha Singh win Silver Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's team- Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Akhil Sheoran win GOLD. Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Women's team - Palak, Esha Singh, and Divya TS win Silver Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's (individual event) - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Silver Tennis -- Men's doubles -- Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan win Silver Squash -- Women's team event -- Tanvi Khanna, Anahat Singh and Joshana Chinnapa win Bronze Shooting -- 10m air Pistol men's team event - Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal win GOLD Wushu -- Sanda 60kg - Roshibina Devi wins Silver Equestrian- Individual Dressage- Anush Agarwalla wins Bronze Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event -- Sift Kaur Samra wins GOLD Shooting -- 25m air pistol team event -- Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rythm Sangwan win GOLD Shooting -- 25 m air pistol individual event -- Esha Singh win Silver Shooting- Men's Skeet individual- Anant Jeet Singh Naruka- Silver Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event-- Ashi Chouksey wins Bronze Shooting -- Team skeet men's -- Anant Naruka, Gurjaot Singh and Angad Bajwa win Bronze Sailing- Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7 - Vishnu Saravanan wins Bronze Shooting - 50-metre three positions team event - Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik win Silver Equestrian - Dressage team competition - India wins GOLD Sailing - Girls Dinghy ILCA4 - Neha Thakur wins Silver Sailing - Men's windsurfer RS:X - Eabad Ali wins Bronze Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle team event -- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil in GOLD Cricket- India women's team beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch GOLD Rowing - Men's Four event -- Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish win Bronze Rowing -- Men's Quadruple Sculls -- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh win Bronze Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Bronze Shooting - Men's Men's 25m rapid fire pistol Team event - Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh win Bronze Rowing - Men’s lightweight double sculls Final A -- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh win Silver Rowing - Men’s coxed eight Final A - Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar win Silver Rowing - Men coxless pair Final A -- Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win Bronze Shooting -- Women’s 10m air rifle team -- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita win Silver Shooting -- Women's 10m air rifle individual event -- Ramita Jindal wins Bronze Athletics -- Women's Shot put - Kiran Baliyan win Bronze Athletics-- Women's Heptathlon- Nandini Agasara win Bronze Asian Games LIVE STREAMING, ASIAD 2023 LVE TELECAST Which TV channels will live telecast Asian Games in India? Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Sony Sports 1 HD/SD, Sony Sports 2 HD/SD, Sony Sports 3 HD/SD, Sony Sports 5 HD/SD. How to watch live streaming of Asian Games 2023 in India? Sony LIV application and website will be home for Indian fans to live stream Asian Games 2023 in India.