Asian Games October 6 schedule: Cricket - IND vs BAN; IND vs PAK in Kabaddi





Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here In the Asian Games 2023. the Indian men’s cricket team led by Ruturaj Gaikwak will play the semi-final against Bangladesh on Day 13 (October 6) and look to secure a medal for the country. India vs Bangladesh cricket match will begin at 6:30 AM IST. At 7 PM IST, the Indian women's kabaddi team will take on Nepal in the semifinal. Meanwhile, the Men's Kabaddi team lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the semifinal at 12:30 PM IST. Moreover, the Indian men’s hockey team will look to book a place in 2024 Paris Olympics with a win against Japan in the final.

Besides that, India would look to continue their golden run in archery. Having secured four gold medals already in the compound event, the men and women recurve archers would aim to win medals when participating in the men’s and women’s team events.

India’s HS Prannoy will play his men's singles semi-final in Badminton, as will the men’s doubles duo of Chirag Shetty. Indian Bridge team would look to bounce back in the final of the men’s team event against Hong Kong.



Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on October 6.

Asian Games: India's schedule on October 6

India cricket schedule on October 6

India vs Bangladesh in Men’s Semifinal

Match timings: 06:30 AM IST

India Kabaddi schedule on October 6

Men's competition

India vs Pakistan in semifinal: Timing: 12:30 PM IST

Women's competition

India vs Nepal in semifinal: Timings: 7 AM IST

India Hockey Schedule on October 6

India vs Japan final match timing: 4 PM IST

India Badminton schedule on October 6

India’s HS Prannoy in Men’s Singles Semi-Final-

Timing will be updated in due course.

India Archery Schedule on October 6

Archery events start from 06:30 AM IST Onwards

India vs Japan Recurve Women’s Team Quarterfinal

Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur in action

India vs Mongolia- Recurve Men’s Team Quarterfinal

Atanu Das and Dhiraj Bommadevara in action

If the teams win their respective quarterfinals, they could play for Gold and Bronze depending on their semi-final results.

India wrestling schedule on October 6

Wrestling events start from 7:30 AM IST Onwards

Women’s Freestyle 62kg, 76kg and 68kg alongside men’s kg and 65 kg freestyle bouts

India’s Aman Sehrawat, Bajrang Punia, Radhika, Sonam Malik and Kiran will be in action

Bridge- 6:30 AM IST Onwards

India’s men’s team in action against Hong Kong, China in Final

Chess- 12:30 PM IST onwards

India’s men’s and women’s teams in action in classic format in Round 8

Ju-jitsu- 06:30 AM IST onwards

India’s Kalam Rohini, Anupama Swain, Shyju Angitha and Ankita Chaudhary in action

Sepaktakraw- 06:30 AM IST Onwards

India’s men’s Regu team vs Myanmar in the preliminary rounds