Asian Games LIVE updates: Archers eye glory on Day 11; India medal tally 81
Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates: India women's hockey team will play against South Korea in the semifinal today. India medal tally: 18 Gold, 31 Silver and 32 Bronze - 81
BS Web Team New Delhi
On Day 12 (october 5) of the Asian Games 2023, Indian archers and squash players will be looking to add more medals to the country's tally. In Badminton, shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidami Srikanth and others will be action in their respective quarterfinals. Meanwhile, freestyle wrestling starts today and India would be hoping some medals from that as their medal tally inches closure to 100-mark. India women's hockey team will play against South Korea in the semifinal today. Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here...Read More
No article available in this category.
First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 6:07 AM IST