Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Indian FIFA star Charanjot Singh dominates Asian Games 2022 seeding event

Indian FIFA star Charanjot Singh dominates Asian Games 2022 seeding event

India's Charanjot Singh secured the top seeding in South Asia for Asian Games, Hangzhou after excellent performances against Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the seeding event for the FIFA e-sport

Press Trust of India Seoul
India 's Charanjot Singh will take part in Fifa E-Sports at Asian Games. Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's Charanjot Singh secured the top-seeding in South Asia at next month's Asian Games in Hangzhou after producing overwhelming performances against Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in seeding event for FIFA e-sport.

One of India's best FIFAe player, Charanjot's gameplay was based on precision and strategy, as he proved too good for the three opponents.

While he outclassed Sameer Gurung of Nepal and Dishan Sheruban Nithianathan of Sri Lanka 2-1 respectively, Charanjot defeated Oytijjho Al Aff Tajwar Majumder of Bangladesh 2-0 to stay unbeaten in the event and gain a favourable seeding.

"Reflecting on the results, I feel proud to have got the opportunity to showcase my skills and gain a favourable seeding for India," said the Chandigarh-born Charanjot in a media release.

"I had put in long hours of practice and strategising in order to prepare for my opponents, and I am glad that it all worked to perfection.

"The level of competition at the Asian Games will be fierce, but I have full faith in my abilities. I will be giving my all to bring home a medal."

Fellow Indian FIFAe star Karman Singh came up with an upright performance to finish fifth at the seeding event.

Both the players will now head to the Asian Games, having prevailed in the National Esports Championships (NESC), organised under the Esports Federation of India (ESFI).

"The exceptional performances of our talented athletes in the FIFA seeding event are a testament to our country's Esports prowess," said ESFI president Vinod Tiwari.

"We are confident that both Charanjot and Karman will replicate their performances at the Asian Games and prove their mettle against the top teams from the continent.

"The Esports Federation of India is fully committed to supporting our athletes as they prepare to compete on the grand stage and bring laurels to the country."

About 21 leading FIFA teams will be engaging themselves in a battle in Hangzhou, as e-sports prepares to make its Asian Games debut.

India will be participating in four games: League of Legends, FIFA Online 4, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, and DOTA 2.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023: Gaikwad to lead India in men's cricket - full squad

Asian Games 2023: Why wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang get exemption for trials?

Asian Games 2023, India wrestling squad: Full list of wrestlers for Asiad

Asian Games 2023: Indian football teams may get govt clearance - Report

Asian Games 2023: IOA ad-hoc panel pushes back decision on wrestling trials

PV Sindhu disappoints again, crashes out of Australian Open 2023

Rinku Singh's checklist: Telling dad to "rest" and cricket hostel for kids

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: India to continue with its tactical changes

Asian Games 2023: Rinku Singh credits IPL performance for India selection

Asian Games: Harmanpreet can only play if India reach final of the event

Topics :FIFAAsian GamesEsports

First Published: Aug 06 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story