Indian hockey teams aim for Paris berth via Hangzhou Asian Games

Indian men's and women's hockey teams are keen to win the gold medal at the upcoming Asian Games to secure direct qualification for the next year's Paris Olympics.

The men's team, who ended a 41-year wait for an Olympic medal winning a bronze at Tokyo Games, will compete in the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai from August 3 in the build-up to the Hangzhou showpiece in September-October.

"We have important matches coming up as we inch closer to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. We are excited about our upcoming tour as it also gives us a great opportunity to play against quality teams," Indian men's team skipper Harmanpreet Singh told Hockey India.

India will battle it out against the likes of South Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and China in the Asian Champions Trophy.

"These matches will be crucial for us as we prepare for the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games scheduled later this year. We are aware of what is at stake, and we are not taking anything for granted.

In addition to the rigorous training in the camps under the leadership of chief coach Craig Fulton, Hockey India has also roped in the services of mental conditioning expert Paddy Upton for the men's team.

Besides this, special camps are being organised with Dennis van de Pol, the renowned hockey goalkeeping coach from the Netherlands.

Having played matches in Germany, the women's team on the other hand are in Spain for the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation-International Tournament.

"We will give our everything on the field," Indian women's team skipper Savita Punia said.

"All the players in the team know that we have to win the gold medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games to earn direct qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"We hope to maintain the same consistency and form as we have been doing so far, she added.

The women's team narrowly missed a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after going down to England 3-4.

At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, they returned with a bronze and emerged victorious in the 2022 Nations Cup.