LIVE | Asian Games 2023: India vs Malaysia cricket match begins at 6:30 AM

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD, Sony TEN 3 HD/SD, Sony SIX HD/SD.

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

Though the Asian Games in Hangzhou will be officially open on September 23, the team events have already started. India women's cricket team will take on Malaysia in quarterfinal at 6:30 AM IST. India got the direct entry in the knockout stages due to their superior rank at ICC rankings. India vs Malaysia will be played in T20 format. Pakistan women's cricket will be in action as well.
...Read More

Topics : Asian Games India cricket team Indian Football Team sports broadcasting

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 6:03 AM IST

