Yogasana to be included as demonstration sport in 2026 Asian Games: OCA

India's ancient sport, yogasana was on Sunday included as a demonstration event at the 2026 Asian Games to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Yogasana's inclusion in the Asian Games calendar as a demonstration sport was unanimously passed at the 44th General Assembly of Olympic Council of Asia, where India's Randhir Singh was elected unopposed as the OCA president for a term of four years from 2024 till 2028.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Yoga will be a demonstration sport in Nagoya as the calender for 2026 Asian Games has already been made and approved," Randhir said.

"In 10 days time we have managed to convince all members and include yoga, which is being promoted by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.