FIFA World Cup 2026 June 22 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage enters its decisive phase, June 22 promises another day packed with high-stakes action across North America. Former champions Argentina will look to tighten their grip on qualification spots, while Belgium, Egypt, Iraq and New Zealand aim to keep their knockout-round hopes alive. With the expanded 48-team format leaving little margin for error, every point could prove crucial in the race for the Round of 32.

Belgium vs Iran

Belgium head into their Group G clash with Iran knowing that a victory could secure their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout rounds. Despite being held by Egypt in their opening match, the Red Devils remain one of the strongest sides in the group and will be expected to produce a more clinical display.

Led by the experienced midfield trio of Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana, Belgium possess the quality to control possession and dictate the tempo of the game. Iran are likely to rely on quick counterattacks, but Belgium's superior depth and strong recent record, unbeaten in their last 14 international matches, make them favourites to collect all three points in Los Angeles. Uruguay vs Cape Verde Uruguay and Cape Verde meet in a crucial Group H encounter with both sides aiming to strengthen their hopes of reaching the Round of 32. Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay were held to a 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia in their opener and will be looking for a more convincing attacking display after struggling to create chances.

FIFA World Cup 2026 – June 22 Matches Match Venue Time (IST) Belgium vs Iran Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, USA 00:30:00 Uruguay vs Cape Verde Miami Stadium, Miami, USA 03:30:00 New Zealand vs Egypt BC Place, Vancouver, Canada 06:30:00 Argentina vs Austria Dallas Stadium, Arlington 22:30:00 Despite recent scoring issues, the two-time world champions remain favourites heading into the contest. Cape Verde, meanwhile, arrive full of confidence after producing one of the biggest shocks of the tournament by holding Spain to a goalless draw. Inspired by goalkeeper Vozinha's heroics, the tournament debutants will hope another disciplined defensive performance can help them move closer to a historic qualification.

ALSO READ: Jaiswal's ton, Prasidh's fifer headline India's 9-wicket win vs Afghanistan New Zealand vs Egypt New Zealand and Egypt head into their Group G clash in Vancouver searching for a first victory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after both settled for draws in their opening matches. The All Whites impressed in a 2-2 draw against Iran, with Elijah Just scoring twice, but were unable to hold onto their lead and had to settle for a point. Egypt experienced similar frustration against Belgium, taking the lead through Emam Ashour after a Mohamed Salah assist before eventually being held to a draw. Both sides showed attacking promise in their openers and will view this encounter as a crucial opportunity to boost their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Argentina vs Austria Argentina head into their second Group J match full of confidence after a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria, inspired by a stunning Lionel Messi hat-trick that reinforced their status as one of the favourites to retain the FIFA World Cup. Another win would secure a place in the Round of 32, and Lionel Scaloni is expected to stick with the side that impressed in the opener, including the centre-back pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero. Julian Alvarez could again start on the bench. Austria also began with a win, beating Jordan 3-1, and veteran striker Marko Arnautovic is pushing for a start after making a decisive impact off the bench in the opening match.

FIFA World Cup 2026: June 22 matches live streaming and telecast detail Which two teams will feature in the first game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 22? Belgium will take on Iran in the first match of the day from 12:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the third game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 22? Uruguay vs Cape Verde and Senegal will square off in the 2nd game of the day at 3:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the fourth game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 22?

Which two teams will feature in the fourth game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 22? Argentina and Austria will kick-start the June 22 action of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at 10:30 pm IST. New Zealand vs Egypt will face each other in the third match of the day in Group J at 6:30 am IST. Where to watch the live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 June 22 matches in India? The broadcast of the June 22 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels for fans in India.