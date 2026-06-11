FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony live time, performers list, streaming

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to break new ground both on and off the pitch. For the first time in tournament history, all three host nations - the United States, Canada and Mexico, will stage their own opening ceremonies, transforming the start of the competition into a three-country celebration of football, music and culture.

The tournament officially begins tonight and will conclude on July 19 with the World Cup final in New Jersey, where FIFA has also planned a Super Bowl-style halftime show featuring some of the biggest names in global entertainment.

A Historic First for the FIFA World Cup

While the 2026 edition is the first World Cup to be hosted by three nations, it is only the second time the tournament has been jointly hosted. The previous instance came in 2002 when Japan and South Korea shared hosting duties. However, that tournament featured a single opening ceremony. This year, FIFA has opted for separate opening celebrations in Mexico, Canada and the United States, allowing each host nation to showcase its own culture, music and identity before the competition gets underway. FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Schedule Host Nation City Date Kick-off Match Mexico Mexico City 11/06/26 Mexico vs South Africa Canada Toronto 12/06/26 Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina United States Los Angeles 12/06/26 United States vs Paraguay

Mexico City Opening Ceremony: Shakira, Burna Boy and Mana Headline The first opening ceremony of the tournament will take place at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11. Leading the celebrations will be Grammy-winning Mexican rock band Mana, one of Latin America's most influential music groups. The ceremony will also feature a star-studded international line-up including Shakira, J Balvin, Burna Boy and several leading Latin artists. ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup: The beautiful game meets ugly realities before kick-off Alejandro Fernández will perform the Mexican national anthem, while South African singer Tyla will perform South Africa's anthem ahead of the tournament opener.

Mexico Opening Ceremony Performers Performer Country Mana Mexico Shakira Colombia Burna Boy Nigeria J Balvin Colombia Alejandro Fernández Mexico Tyla South Africa Ryan Castro Colombia Belinda Mexico Danny Ocean Venezuela Lila Downs Mexico Los Ángeles Azules Mexico Canada's Opening Celebration to Showcase Homegrown Talent Canada's ceremony will take place in Toronto on June 12 ahead of the country's group-stage clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The event will begin approximately 90 minutes before kick-off and will feature performances from some of Canada's most recognised artists. Singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette will perform Canada's national anthem, while Aleksandar Gajić will perform the anthem of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Actor and comedian Will Arnett, who serves as a FIFA World Cup 2026 ambassador, will also take part in welcoming supporters. Canada Opening Ceremony Performers Performer Country Alanis Morissette Canada Alessia Cara Canada Jessie Reyez Canada Michael Bublé Canada William Prince Canada Nora Fatehi Canada/Morocco Elyanna Palestine/Chile Vegedream France DJ Sanjoy United States Will Arnett (Special Appearance) Canada United States Ceremony Led by Katy Perry and Future Later on June 12, the United States will host its own opening ceremony in Los Angeles ahead of its group-stage fixture against Paraguay. American pop superstar Katy Perry will headline the show alongside rapper Future, providing a mix of pop and hip-hop entertainment before the host nation's opening match.

United States Opening Ceremony Performers Performer Country Katy Perry United States Future United States FIFA World Cup Final to Feature First-Ever Halftime Show One of the biggest innovations of the 2026 tournament will arrive on July 19 during the World Cup final in New Jersey. For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, the final will feature a Super Bowl-style halftime show. The show will also support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to expand access to education and football opportunities for children worldwide. According to FIFA, more than $30 million has already been raised, while $1 from every World Cup ticket sold will be directed towards social development projects.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Song Shakira and Burna Boy are also set to perform "Dai Dai", the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, live for the first time during the opening ceremony in Mexico City. The performance is expected to be one of the headline moments of the tournament's opening night. FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremonies live telecast and live streaming details When does the first opening ceremony begin? The Mexico City opening ceremony begins at 10:30 PM IST on June 11. Which match opens the FIFA World Cup 2026?