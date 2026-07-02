How five VAR interventions reshaped the World Cup knockout picture

The expanded FIFA World Cup 2026 has delivered drama, surprise results and unforgettable moments. Yet, alongside spectacular goals and breakthrough performances, one recurring talking point has dominated discussions throughout the group stage, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Introduced to eliminate clear and obvious mistakes, VAR once again found itself at the centre of football's biggest debates. While several interventions were technically correct under FIFA's Laws of the Game, many produced razor-thin decisions that dramatically altered qualification scenarios, denied teams famous victories and sparked widespread controversy.

From Iran's heartbreaking elimination to Colombia's denied winner against Portugal, here are the five VAR and refereeing moments that shaped the World Cup group stage.

Iran's World Cup dream ended by the finest of margins No VAR decision had bigger consequences than the one involving Iran against Egypt. With the score locked at 1-1 deep into stoppage time, Shoja Khalilzadeh bundled the ball home after a chaotic goalmouth scramble. Iranian players celebrated wildly, believing they had secured the nation's first-ever qualification for the World Cup knockout stage. Instead, VAR intervened. Officials judged that an Iranian attacker had been marginally offside during the initial flick-on inside the penalty area. Although Khalilzadeh was not the player initially standing beyond the defensive line, the review concluded that offside players became actively involved in the phase by challenging defenders and influencing play.

The goal was ruled out. Rather than celebrating history, Iran finished with three draws and were ultimately eliminated after later results elsewhere went against them. Few VAR interventions have ever carried such enormous emotional consequences. Davinson Sanchez denied dramatic winner against Portugal Colombia looked set to finish the group stage with a perfect record after Davinson Sanchez headed home in stoppage time against Portugal. The celebrations barely lasted seconds. The assistant referee immediately raised his flag before VAR confirmed Sanchez had drifted beyond Portugal's defensive line by the narrowest of margins. Replay technology suggested only part of Sanchez's boot was offside.

Instead of completing three wins from three, Colombia had to settle for a 0-0 draw. Although qualification was never under threat, the decision denied Colombia valuable momentum and what would have been one of the tournament's biggest statement victories. Ghana's penalty appeal against England leaves lasting questions Unlike the previous incidents, this controversy centred on what VAR chose not to review. During Ghana's goalless draw with England, Prince Kwabena Adu appeared to be brought down inside the penalty area after England defender Ezri Konsa lunged into a challenge without making contact with the ball. Despite strong appeals, neither the referee nor VAR awarded a penalty. The decision infuriated Ghana players and coaching staff.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz later joked that "VAR went for a coffee," reflecting widespread frustration over what many believed was one of the clearest missed penalties of the tournament. A successful spot-kick could have transformed both the match and Ghana's group standings. Vinicius Jr's goal ruled out despite minimal contact Brazil eventually defeated Scotland comfortably, but not before another controversial VAR intervention. Vinicius Junior thought he had doubled Brazil's lead after stealing possession from Jack Hendry and calmly finishing. However, VAR advised the referee to review the build-up. After watching the monitor, the official ruled that Vinicius had fouled Hendry while winning possession, despite what many observers considered only slight contact. The goal was cancelled.

Brazil still won 3-0, meaning the decision ultimately had little impact on qualification, but it reignited debate over how much physical contact should be tolerated before VAR becomes involved. Brazil's football federation later requested greater consistency in VAR interventions throughout the tournament. Germany's early goal against Ecuador sparks controversy Even goals that stood generated debate. Germany opened the scoring against Ecuador within two minutes after Leroy Sane finished brilliantly from Florian Wirtz's pass. Ecuador, however, argued the entire attacking move should have been stopped. Moments earlier, Aleksandar Pavlovic appeared to catch Pedro Vite with a high boot during the midfield battle that initiated Germany's attack. Despite repeated protests, neither the referee nor VAR judged the contact sufficient to overturn the goal.

Although Ecuador eventually recovered to defeat Germany 2-1, the incident became another example of perceived inconsistency in officiating standards. VAR remains football's biggest balancing act Most of these decisions were technically consistent with FIFA's Laws of the Game. The Iran and Colombia offside calls were products of modern semi-automated offside technology capable of detecting differences measured in centimetres. The Ghana and Ecuador incidents highlighted the subjective nature of fouls, while Brazil's controversy once again raised questions about when VAR should intervene. The technology continues to reduce factual errors, but the group stage demonstrated that accuracy alone does not always eliminate controversy.