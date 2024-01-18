AFC Asian Cup: India vs Uzbekistan live football match begins at 8 PM IST

The Indian football team would look to take an attacking approach when Sunil Chhetri-led Blue Tigers take on Uzbekistan in the AFC Asian Cup at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium today. The Indian team is expected to face a tough challenge from Uzbekistan, a title contender in the AFC Asian Cup. However, the Uzbeks are not likely to be as threatening as the Australians, who beat the Blue Tigers 2-0 after the latter's brilliant defensive football in the first 50 minutes of the game.

On the other hand, Uzbekistan is coming into the match after a disappointing 0-0 draw against Syria.

India or Uzbekistan, who are the favourites to win the match?

Uzbekistan is one of a strong football team and ranked 68 on the FIFA rankings. Barring their previous game in the AFC Asian Cup, the Uzbeks have been playing exceptional football. With India failing to attack the goalpost, the India vs Uzbekistan game-winner will decide what approach either team will take.

Positives for India going into the match

Sandesh Jinghan-led India defence displayed some excellent defensive moves. They are ready to move in line, with Deepak Tangri and Rahul Bheke neutralising the attacking moves.

India vs Uzbekistan head-to-head

In the six meetings, India has never won a football game against Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan have won four of the six encounters, while two games ended in a draw.

*India v Uzbekistan 2-2 (Nehru Gold Cup) – April 4, 1997

*India v Uzbekistan 0-0 (International Friendly) – November 16, 1998

*India v Uzbekistan 0-4 (International Friendly) – November 19, 1998

*Uzbekistan v India 2-0 (Asian Games) - December 9, 1998

*India v Uzbekistan 2-3 (AFC Asian Cup) - November 24, 1999

*Uzbekistan v India 2-1 (Merdeka Cup) - June 26, 2001

What could be the probable starting lineups of India and Australia?

Uzbekistan's probable starting lineup Utkir Yusupov Goalkeeper Umarbek Eshmurodov Defence Rustamjon Ashurmatov Defence Abdukodir Khusanov Defence Sherzod Nasrullaev Mid-field Otabek Shukurov Mid-field Odiljon Xamrobekov Mid-field Farrukh Sayfiev Mid-field Jaloliddin Masharipov Mid-field Oston Urunov Forward Hojimat Erkinov Forward

AFC Asian Cup: India vs Uzbekistan live match time, live streaming and telecast in India

When will the India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup match take place?

The India vs Uzbekistan match in the AFC Asian Cup will take place on January 18, 2024 (Thursday).

At which venue will the India vs Uzbekistan game in the AFC Asian Cup take place?

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar, is the venue of the India vs Uzbekistan game in the AFC Asian Cup

What is the live match timing of the India vs Uzbekistan game in the AFC Asian Cup, as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup live match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup in India?

The live telecast of India vs Uzbekistan in India will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD channel.

Where will the India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup be live-streamed in India?

The India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup will be live-streamed on the Jiocinema app in India.