India vs Australia Live Score, AFC Asian Cup: Match to begin at 5 PM IST

Sunil Chhetri-led Blue Tigers will open their campaign against Australia in the AFC Asian Cup 2024 at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha. It will be India’s fifth appearance at the most prestigious competition in Asian Football, having previously been part of the 2019, 2011, 1984 and 1964 editions. The Igor Stimac-managed side though are the best of the lost that have participated in the tournament since 1964 when India were the runners-up behind Israel in a four-team tournament hosted by Israel. India vs Australia head-to-head India and Australia have played against each other 9 times. The Blue Tigers have won three games, while the Socceroos have emerged victorious 5 times, with one match ending in a draw. Overall matches played: 9 Australia won: 5 India: 3 Also Read: AFC Asian Cup: India football full schedule, match timings, live streaming Draw: 1 India vs Australia head-to-head in the AFC Asian Cup In the AFC Asian Cup, the two teams have come up against each other in only one match which was in the 2011 edition of the competition. In that game, which was also played in Doha, Qatar, Australia beat India 4-0, thanks to a brace by Tim Cahill. AFC Asian Cup: India vs Australia Prediction The Aussies are ranked fourth in Asia and 25th in the world according to Fifa rankings. India on the other hand are placed 18th in Asia and 102nd in the world. Australia are the clear favourites and even if India are able to manage a respectable scoreline, it would be an achievement for the Blue Tigers. Who is the defending champion of the AFC Asian Cup? Qatar are the defending champions of the AFC Asian Cup as they beat Japan in the final of the 2019 edition. What could be the probable starting lineups of India and Australia? India's probable starting lineup Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Akash Mishra, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary; Anirudh Thapa, Suresh Singh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad/Rahul KP, Naorem Mahesh Singh; Sunil Chhetri Australia's probable starting lineup Matt Ryan (GK); Nathaniel Atkinson, Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess, Jordan Bos; Riley McGree, Aiden O'Neill, Jackson Irvine, Craig Goodwin; Mitchell Duke, Martin Boyle AFC Asian Cup: India vs Australia live match time, live streaming and telecast in India When will the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup match take place? The India vs Australia match in the AFC Asian Cup will take place on January 13, 2024 (Sunday). At which venue will the India vs Australia game in the AFC Asian Cup take place? Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar is the venue of the India vs Australia game in the AFC Asian Cup What is the live match timing of the India vs Australia game in the AFC Asian Cup, as per Indian Standard Time (IST)? The India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup live match will begin at 5:00 PM IST. How to watch the live telecast of India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup in India? The live telecast of India vs Australia in India will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD channel. Where will the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup be live-streamed in India? The India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup will be live-streamed on the Jiocinema app in India.