Home / Sports / Football News / AFC Cup: Odisha FC to face ASEAN Zone champions in Inter Zone semis

AFC Cup: Odisha FC to face ASEAN Zone champions in Inter Zone semis

Indian Super League side Odisha FC has been pitted against a yet-to-be-determined ASEAN Zone champions in the Inter Zone semi-final of the ongoing AFC Cup during a draw ceremony here on Thursday

Odisha FC beat Basundhara Kings to qualify for AFC Cup Inter-Zonal Playoffs. Photo: Odisha FC
Press Trust of India Kuala Lumpur

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 3:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Indian Super League side Odisha FC has been pitted against a yet to be determined ASEAN Zone champions in the Inter Zone semi-final of the ongoing AFC Cup during a draw ceremony here on Thursday.

Odisha FC had emerged victorious in the AFC Cup South Zone, having beaten Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh in their final Group D encounter earlier this month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Four teams -- Central Coast Mariners FC (Australia), Phnom Penh Crown FC (Cambodia), Macarthur FC (Australia) and Sabah FC (Malaysia) -- are vying for the ASEAN Zone champions honour.

The ASEAN Zone final will take place on February 22 and the winner will face Odisha FC in the Inter Zone semi-final, which will be a double-leg affair.

The opening leg will take place on March 6 or 7 at the home of the ASEAN Zone champions, followed by the return leg at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on March 13 or 14.

The winner of the Inter Zone semi-final will take on either FC Abdysh-Ata Kant (Kyrgyz Republic) or Futuro FC (Chinese Taipei), the other two semifinalists.

The Inter Zone final will be played in April and the winner will face the West Zone champions in the AFC Cup final on May 5.

Odisha FC has been in decent form this season winning the Indian Super Cup, beating Bengaluru FC. It is currently placed third in the ISL.

Also Read

AUS vs BAN highlights: Australia register 7th consecutive win in World Cup

Kalinga Super Cup to kick off on January 9, AFC CL prelim spot up for grabs

Super Cup to adhere to AFC's 6 overseas players' rule in upcoming season

Asian Games 2023 women's cricket schedule: India vs Bangladesh SF timings

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Despair then delight at Old Trafford; Utd beat Villa in 1st game after deal

Liverpool star Salah shares pain of grieving families amid Israel-Hamas war

Football Yearender 2023: Top 10 transfers from Ronaldo to Messi and Neymar

UK billionaire Jim Ratcliffe acquires 25% stake in Manchester United

FIFA threatens to suspend Brazil over CBF president's removal by court

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :footballIndian footballIndian Super League

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story