Home / Sports / Football News / AFCON: Gambian soccer team makes emergency landing after plane loses oxygen

AFCON: Gambian soccer team makes emergency landing after plane loses oxygen

A chartered flight on Wednesday carrying the Scorpions returned to Gambia's capital Banjul after being airborne for nine minutes when the crew realised there were technical problems

Gambia football team onboard a plane for AFCON 2024. Photo: X
AP Serrekunda (Gambia)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 9:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A plane carrying Gambia's national soccer team made an emergency landing after a sudden loss of oxygen during their flight to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

A chartered flight on Wednesday carrying the Scorpions returned to Gambia's capital Banjul after being airborne for nine minutes when the crew realised there were technical problems, Gambia's Football Federation said in a statement on Facebook.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Upon landing, preliminary investigations indicated that there was loss of cabin pressure and oxygen, the federation said.

The operating company for the flight, Air Cote d'Ivoire, is further assessing the situation to establish what caused the lack of oxygen and cabin pressure, it said.

The players were on their way to compete in the Africa Cup in Ivory Coast, which begins on Saturday. This is the 34th edition of the biennial tournament, which was supposed to be played in June and July last year but was postponed to avoid Ivory Coast's tropical rainy season.

Gambia's Belgian coach, Tom Saintfiet, who was on the plane told local Belgian network VRT that the team narrowly escaped death.

We were all getting carbon monoxide poisoning. Some players also did not wake up immediately after landing, he said.

In a post on Instagram, Gambia player Saidy Janko said the lack of oxygen left people with strong headaches and extreme dizziness, with people falling asleep minutes after takeoff.

The team is expected to take another flight to Ivory Coast on Thursday afternoon and travel to the city of Yamoussoukro where some of the games are taking place, the federation said.

Also Read

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Asiad 2023: India football squad announced, Sunil Chhetri named captain

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

People should give Mahesh bhai credit for our clean sheets: Sandesh Jhingan

Asian Cup Football 2024: Australia, Uzbekistan miles ahead admits Chhetri

Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold to miss three weeks due to knee injury

League Cup SF: Second-tier Middlesbrough beat Chelsea 1-0 in 1st leg

EPL: Tottenham signs Germany forward Timo Werner on loan from Leipzig

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :footballGambiaFootball in Africa

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 9:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story