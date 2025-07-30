Home / Sports / Football News / AIFF to roll out one-time medical fund for retired football figures

AIFF to roll out one-time medical fund for retired football figures

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, who pledged Rs 1,00,000 to the fund, emphasised that the initiative was a humanitarian gesture

Football, soccer
Football (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday reiterated its decision to create a 'Benevolence Fund' to provide a one-time grant for medical purposes to ex-players, coaches, referees, match officials and support staff.

A dedicated committee will be formed to evaluate applications on a case-to-case basis.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, who pledged Rs 1,00,000 to the fund, emphasised that the initiative was a humanitarian gesture, recognising the lifelong contributions of those who have served Indian football, a release from the national federation said.

"AIFF will contribute an amount of Rs 5,00,000 to the fund. The terms and conditions of the grant will be set by relevant committees," the release said.

The AIFF also said it will proactively explore avenues to enhance the fund over time, including the organisation of charity matches and mobilising support from other potential sources of revenue and partnerships.

In addition to the Benevolence Fund, Chaubey also proposed the establishment of a Pension Fund for AIFF employees who have served 20 years or more and have retired from the organisation at the age of 60 or later.

The AIFF's Finance Committee met here on Tuesday and approved the opening of new bank accounts for the Benevolence and Pension Funds.

In addition to this, the Finance Committee, headed by Menla Ethenpa, reviewed the accounts for the financial year 2024-25 and sent them for audit.

The Finance Committee also proposed a new procurement policy, which will be forwarded to the Executive Committee for approval at its next meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Euro 2025: England defend their title; beat Spain 3-1 on penalties

Arsenal signs Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon

Players' union slams FIFA and Infantino over Club World Cup fallout

Did AIFF use Xavi's name to lure top applicants for India coach role?

EPL club Crystal Palace lands new backer as Woody Johnson joins Investors

Topics :Indian footballAll India Football Federation

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story