Home / Sports / Football News / Players' union slams FIFA and Infantino over Club World Cup fallout

Players' union slams FIFA and Infantino over Club World Cup fallout

FIFA announced two weeks ago it reached a consensus on key issues after Infantino hosted a group of mostly non-recognised officials in New York ahead of the Club World Cup final.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresse the FIFA 75th Congress at the Conmebol Convention Center in Luque, Paraguay. (File Photo: PTI)
FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresse the FIFA 75th Congress at the Conmebol Convention Center in Luque, Paraguay. (File Photo: PTI)
AP Zurich
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 12:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The global soccer players' union hit back at FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino, saying their autocratic style of leadership was harming the rights of its members.

"Football needs responsible leadership, not emperors," the FIFPRO network said after a meeting of 58 national player unions responded to FIFA pursuing its agenda with unofficial player representatives.

"It needs fewer autocratic monologues and more genuine, inclusive and transparent dialogue," the union added.

FIFA announced two weeks ago it reached a consensus on key issues after Infantino hosted a group of mostly non-recognised officials in New York ahead of the Club World Cup final.

The latest rift between soccer's governing body and its players' unions flared while the European Commission in Brussels is considering a formal complaint against FIFA. It was filed by FIFPRO's European division and national leagues in Europe against FIFA's style of governance and decision-making. 

FIFA denounced what it called Friday the union leadership's "increasingly divisive and contradictory tone" in pursuing a public relations battle "to preserve their own personal positions and interests."  FIFPRO said Friday its core concerns included an overloaded global match calendar with too many games for elite players, lack of physical and mental recovery periods and extreme playing conditions.

Players at the month-long Club World Cup in the United States reported feeling dizzy and unwell in the heat of daytime games played to appeal to worldwide TV audiences.

The 63-game tournament backed by Saudi Arabian money was lucrative for clubs, especially in Europe, though FIFA added it to the schedule without formally consulting players.

The tournament, FIFPRO said, was "celebrated by President Infantino despite being held under conditions that were extreme and inappropriate for any human being, demonstrating a troubling insensitivity to human rights, even when it concerns elite athletes.

"FIFPRO reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of men and women players rights which are being seriously undermined by commercial policies imposed by its autocratic system of governance," the Netherlands-based union said of FIFA.

"This is a model that puts the health of players at risk and sidelines those at the heart of the game, FIFPRO said, adding it was "unacceptable for an organization that claims global leadership to turn a blind eye to the basic needs of the players."  FIFA responded by challenging the union to publish its statutes and "transparent annual accounts."  "Let us be clear: you cannot preach transparency while operating in opacity," the world soccer body said.

FIFPRO has not had a formal working agreement with FIFA since the previous one expired in 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EPL club Crystal Palace lands new backer as Woody Johnson joins Investors

Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen to miss three months due to back injury

AIFF chief Chaubey confirms ISL this season, coach to be named soon

Crystal Palace takes UEFA to court over Conference League demotion

Euro 2025: Italy's journey ends in tears after England semifinal loss

Topics :FIFAFootball News

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story