Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard injured on international duty for Norway

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard injured on international duty for Norway

Odegaard covered his face with his hands while being treated on the field midway through the second half of a Nations League game against Austria on Monday

Martin Odegaard
Martin Odegaard
AP Oslo (Norway)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Norway captain Martin Odegaard injured an ankle ahead of a key series of games for his club Arsenal.

Odegaard covered his face with his hands while being treated on the field midway through the second half of a Nations League game against Austria on Monday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He appeared to turn awkwardly on his left ankle in a tough challenge with Austria midfielder Christoph Baumgartner as both chased and stretched for a loose ball.

Odegaard limped out of the game two minutes later and was consoled by his teammate Erling Haaland.

"It looked bad in the dressing room, too," Norway coach Stale Solbakken told broadcaster TV 2.

"He didn't have the chance to continue."

Odegaard was due to return from national team duty into a tough week of away games for Arsenal.

More From This Section

Syria beat India 3-0 to win their maiden Intercontinental Cup title

Late strike from Ronaldo help Portugal beat Scotland 2-1 in Nations League

Intercontinental Cup: India to face Syria in winner takes all match

AIFF to pay $ 400,000 to former football coach Igor Stimac as compensation

Canada beat United States in U.S. for 1st time since 1957, win friendly 2-1

The Gunners first go to London rival Tottenham on Sunday then open their Champions League program at Atalanta, the Europa League winner, four days later in Italy. A visit to Manchester City completes a gruelling week on September 22.

Norway was level at 1-1 when Odegaard went off and won the game on Haaland's 80th-minute goal.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

France beat Belgium 2-0 with Mbappe on rest, Haaland stars in Norway win

Italian fans turn their backs during Israel national anthem in Hungary

Uncertainty looms over US national team as Pochettino's arrival pending

Harry Kane will get special honor for 100 appearances in English jersey

UEFA Nations League 2024: POR vs SCO, SUI vs ESP live time and streaming

Topics :footballEngland Premier League

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story