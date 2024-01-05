Home / Sports / Football News / Arsenal to wear all white in campaign against knife crime, youth violence

Arsenal to wear all white in campaign against knife crime, youth violence

It will be the first time the Premier League team has worn the kit in a home game for its No More Red ' initiative.

Arsenal football. Photo: Arsenal FC's X handle
AP London

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Arsenal will wear an all-white kit in its FA Cup third-round match against Liverpool on Sunday as part of its campaign against knife crime and youth violence.

It will be the first time the Premier League team has worn the kit in a home game for its No More Red ' initiative.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Young people face multiple challenges as they grow up in today's world and we don't have all the answers, but we are confident that by acting together and shining a light on the support network available across our community, we can make a significant contribution to the lives of our participants, said Freddie Hudson, Head of Arsenal in the Community.
 

The campaign was launched in 2022 and this is the third season Arsenal has worn a kit drained of the club's traditional red to raise awareness.

The Arsenal women's team will wear all white for the first time against Watford in the FA Cup later this month.

While the kits are not for sale, a community T-shirt will be sold and Arsenal said 100% of the retail price will be donated to charity.

The No More Red campaign has seen investment in initiatives to create more safe spaces to play soccer and organized activities within the community.

Also Read

Premier League: Chelsea draw 1-1 with Liverpool on Pochettino's debut

ARS vs MNC Highlights: Arsenal win their 17th Community Shield Trophy

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

Premier League: Liverpool name defender Virgil van Dijk as new captain

Premier League: Rice, Jesus score in injury time; Arsenal beat Man Utd 3-1

Brazil Supreme Court ruling returns soccer confederation prez to office

England forward Sancho on verge of Borussia Dortmund return: Reports

Indian-origin dy director pleads guilty of cheating Singapore Football body

EPL: Salah's brace helps Liverpool beat Newcastle to open up 3-point lead

Iconic moments on the field await fans once again: Sports calendar 2024

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :English Premier Leaguefootball

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story