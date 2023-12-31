Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Iconic moments on the field await fans once again: Sports calendar 2024

Iconic moments on the field await fans once again: Sports calendar 2024

From Euro to Olympics and everything else that would keep sports fans buzzing in 2024

Paris Olympics 2024
BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 7:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The biggest sporting event awaiting fans in 2024 is the Summer Olympics, which are scheduled to be hosted in Paris, France in July-August. But apart from that, there are other major events awaiting sports fans as well

AFC Asian Cup 2023

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Football fans across Asia, especially in India will be excited for the AFC Asian Cup starting from January 12 onwards in Qatar, India will be participating as well in the continental showpiece event. 14 teams will fight for the continental supremacy. Qatar are the defending champions.  Supposed to be hosted in 2023 in China, it was moved to the next year due to a change of hosts. 


Uefa Euro 2024

In this very year, continental Cup events will be played all across the world and if football fans wait for anything else apart from the Fifa World Cup, it is the Uefa Euros. A 24-team tournament, the matches will be hoisted across 10 venues in Germany. Italy are the defending champions. The matches will be played between June 14 to July 14, 2024. 

Copa America 2024 

Copa America will also be played this year and at the same time as the Euros. Starting June 20 the 16-team tournament will be hosted in USA’s 14 stadiums. 10 teams from South America and six from North America will take part in the tournament. Argentina are the defending champions. 


Summer Olympics 2024

The biggest attraction of the year will be the Summer Olympics, starting with an opening ceremony on July 26 and ending with the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024. Medals will be contented in a total of 28 traditional Olympic sports and four additional sports namely Breaking, sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing. 

India which won its record haul of seven medals in the last edition in Tokyo 2020, would look to enhance their performance even more, taking a cue from their record-breaking showing at the Asian Games in 2023. 

Regular season 

Apart from these events, which take place once every four years, the regular season of major leagues such as the EPL, La Liga, NBA, Bundesliga, NHL and NFL will be played as usual. The four Tennis Grandslanms and the BWF World Tour of Badminton along with the World Athletics Indoor Championships and World Aquatics Championships would keep sports fans glued to the screens or their seats in various arenas throughout the year in 2024.

Also Read

UEFA Super Cup final, Man City vs Sevilla live match starts at 12:30 AM IST

Asiad 2023: India football squad announced, Sunil Chhetri named captain

Asian Games schedule today: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football & more

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Wrestling Nationals in Jaipur from February 2-5, says WFI ad-hoc panel

PKL 2024: U Mumba's stellar performance drowns Telugu Titans 54-32

India Open Badminton: Home shuttlers face tricky draw in race to Paris 2024

Watch video: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna, Arjuna awards

Davis Cup India vs Pakistan: PTF waiting for final confirmation from AITA

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :2024 OlympicsfootballAFC Asian CupBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story