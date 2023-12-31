Iconic moments on the field await fans once again: Sports calendar 2024

The biggest sporting event awaiting fans in 2024 is the Summer Olympics, which are scheduled to be hosted in Paris, France in July-August. But apart from that, there are other major events awaiting sports fans as well

AFC Asian Cup 2023

Football fans across Asia, especially in India will be excited for the AFC Asian Cup starting from January 12 onwards in Qatar, India will be participating as well in the continental showpiece event. 14 teams will fight for the continental supremacy. Qatar are the defending champions. Supposed to be hosted in 2023 in China, it was moved to the next year due to a change of hosts.

Uefa Euro 2024

In this very year, continental Cup events will be played all across the world and if football fans wait for anything else apart from the Fifa World Cup, it is the Uefa Euros. A 24-team tournament, the matches will be hoisted across 10 venues in Germany. Italy are the defending champions. The matches will be played between June 14 to July 14, 2024.

Copa America 2024





Copa America will also be played this year and at the same time as the Euros. Starting June 20 the 16-team tournament will be hosted in USA's 14 stadiums. 10 teams from South America and six from North America will take part in the tournament. Argentina are the defending champions.

Summer Olympics 2024

The biggest attraction of the year will be the Summer Olympics, starting with an opening ceremony on July 26 and ending with the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024. Medals will be contented in a total of 28 traditional Olympic sports and four additional sports namely Breaking, sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing.

India which won its record haul of seven medals in the last edition in Tokyo 2020, would look to enhance their performance even more, taking a cue from their record-breaking showing at the Asian Games in 2023.

Regular season

Apart from these events, which take place once every four years, the regular season of major leagues such as the EPL, La Liga, NBA, Bundesliga, NHL and NFL will be played as usual. The four Tennis Grandslanms and the BWF World Tour of Badminton along with the World Athletics Indoor Championships and World Aquatics Championships would keep sports fans glued to the screens or their seats in various arenas throughout the year in 2024.