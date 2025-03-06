Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Bayern's Harry Kane ends 4-game scoring drought with 2 goals vs Leverkusen

Bayern's Harry Kane ends 4-game scoring drought with 2 goals vs Leverkusen

Kane rewarded Bayern's good start with a header inside the left post in the ninth minute, beating Nordi Mukiele to reach Michael Olise's cross

Harry Kane
Harry Kane
AP Munich
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 3:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Harry Kane ended his four-game scoring drought on Wednesday as he helped Bayern Munich to a comfortable 3-0 win over German rival Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

"We knew the hype around the game and we stayed calm and I stayed calm," Kane said.

"Of course it was nice to score quite early in the game and then to get the second was, yeah, there to top it off. As always we look forward to the next one."  Kane rewarded Bayern's good start with a header inside the left post in the ninth minute, beating Nordi Mukiele to reach Michael Olise's cross  Kane showed his value by working hard, at one stage regaining possession in his own half after he'd lost the ball and launching a counterattack for Olise.

He got his second goal from the penalty spot in the 75th. Edmond Tapsoba conceded the spot kick for holding Kane with both arms, and the England forward duly scored with his 30th successfully taken penalty in a row.

Tapsoba had gone on as a substitute for Leverkusen after Mukiele was sent off with his second yellow card for a careless challenge on Kingsley Coman.

Kane hadn't scored for Bayern since the team's 2-1 win at Celtic in the playoffs on February 2.

Also Read

Halftime screamer: PSG's Luis Campos rages at match referee in tunnel

Champions League: Liverpool get late win vs PSG; 10-man Barca beat Benfica

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer injures himself while celebrating a goal

Champions League 2025: PSG vs Liverpool live match time and streaming

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 live matches today and live streaming

"From the first minute, I thought the focus was top from everyone," Kane said.

The England forward has 21 goals in 22 games in the Bundesliga so far this season, with nine of them penalties. His goals against Leverkusen were his eighth and ninth in the Champions League.

Jamal Musiala got the other goal for Bayern on Wednesday.

The return game is in Leverkusen on next Tuesday.

"It's halftime," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said.

"Nothing's decided.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FIFA unveils Miami's sonic ID for 2026 World Cup celebrating diversity

Club World Cup: FIFA promises $1 billion total prize money to 32 teams

Champions League 2025: Real Madrid vs Atletico live time and streaming

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 live match timings and live streaming

FA Cup: Manchester United vs Fulham live match time and live streaming

Topics :Uefa Champions LeagueHarry Kanefootball

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story