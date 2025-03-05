FIFA unveils Miami's sonic ID for 2026 World Cup celebrating diversity

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches in North America, the organization has started unveiling Sonic IDs for each host city—“audio brands that celebrate diversity, creativity, and the unifying power of sport through music,” created by local producers, according to a press release.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy: New Zealand vs South Africa head-to-head in ICC events On Monday, March 3, the unique sound of Miami was revealed, with renowned producer Mr. NaisGai selected to craft the city’s custom Sonic ID. Reflecting Miami’s vibrant blend of sounds, the Miami Sonic ID is a fusion of Latin rhythms and electronic beats, capturing the diverse musical landscape of the city.

"Creating the Miami Sonic ID was a special opportunity to represent my Latino roots and celebrate the city’s incredible energy and diversity through music," said Mr. NaisGai. "This project allowed me to channel the spirit of Miami into a melody that I hope will inspire and energize everyone during the FIFA World Cup 2026." The track can be heard on FIFA’s YouTube channel.

Janelle Prieto, chief marketing and community officer for the Miami host committee, added, “The Miami Sonic ID is more than just music; it’s a cultural expression. It reflects the vibrancy of our community and the electric atmosphere that FIFA fans can expect when they visit our city for the tournament."

FIFA will continue unveiling a new Sonic ID every day until March 16, partnering with one host city at a time to release its corresponding sound and visualizer. The result will be a musical anthology that highlights the diversity and creativity of the host cities, offering fans a unique auditory experience as they explore the 16 tournament locations. These Sonic IDs will be used online and at live events leading up to the World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 teams competing in 104 matches across three host nations: the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. To learn more about the Sonic ID schedule and each city’s producer, visit FIFA’s official website.