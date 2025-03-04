Champions League 2025: Real Madrid vs Atletico live time and streaming

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, two familiar rivals, are set to clash in the Champions League Round of 16, with Real Madrid hosting the first leg of their highly anticipated encounter.

The teams recently faced off in a crucial La Liga showdown, where Atletico took the lead through a Julian Alvarez penalty in the first half. However, Kylian Mbappe quickly equalized for Real Madrid early in the second half. Despite the draw, both Madrid teams are currently trailing Barcelona in the league standings.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid secured their spot in the Champions League Round of 16 after a hard-fought victory over Manchester City, despite an inconsistent domestic campaign. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid had a solid start to the competition, advancing to this stage automatically.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 live match timings and live streaming Atletico heads into the first leg with momentum, having secured a crucial 1-0 victory at home against Athletic Club, a team fighting for a top-four finish. They’ll be eager to capitalize on Real Madrid’s recent struggles, especially after Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Real Betis on Saturday. The hosts have only managed one win in their last five La Liga matches.

Real Madrid Team news

Jude Bellingham is available for domestic duty after completing a two-match suspension, but he will miss Tuesday's first leg due to yellow card accumulation in the Champions League. Brahim Diaz is expected to continue in the right midfield position.

Federico Valverde, who has been dealing with a minor hamstring issue, is anticipated to return to Carlo Ancelotti’s starting lineup and could replace Lucas Vazquez at right-back.

Raul Asencio is set to take David Alaba’s place in central defense, partnering Antonio Rudiger. Meanwhile, Jesus Vallejo, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, and Dani Ceballos are all unavailable for selection.

Atletico Madrid Team news

Atletico Madrid's injury concerns are centered around two experienced players, Cesar Azpilicueta and key midfielder Koke. Neither is expected to play on Tuesday.

Julian Alvarez, who scored the winning goal in La Liga over the weekend after coming off the bench, is set to replace Alexander Sorloth in the starting lineup at the Bernabeu. Additionally, Jose Gimenez and Marcos Llorente are likely to be included in Diego Simeone’s starting XI.

Key player battles to look out for Alvarez vs Courtois: The Argentine striker is in form at the moment and might look to give the defending champions a shock in the 1st leg. The contest between the striker and the keeper will be an interesting one tonight. Kylian Mbappe vs Gimenez: The French forward is coming off a hattrick in the last UCl tie against City and will be looking to add to his tally when he faces the Uruguayan defender Gimenez in front him.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid starting 11

Real Madrid playing 11 (probable): Courtois; Valverde, Rudiger, Asencio, Mendy; Brahim, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Rodrygo; Vinicius, Mbappe.

Atletico Madrid playing 11 (probable): Oblak; Llorente, Gimenez, Le Normand, Galan; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Gallagher; Alvarez, Griezmann.

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid 1st leg live telecast and streaming details

