Home / Sports / Football News / Borussia Dortmund fans blast 'UEFA mafia' for Champions League changes

AP Dortmund
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 11:35 AM IST
Borussia Dortmund fans have made their opposition to Champions League reforms clear with a huge tifo blasting European soccer's governing body UEFA.

The supporters displayed the words UEFA mafia behind one of the goals before Tuesday's match against Scottish team Celtic, above a banner saying You don't care about the sport all you care about is money! Another banner above showed a website link making clear the banners referred to Champions League reforms.

This season UEFA has changed the structure to Europe's premier competition to add four more teams. The group stage has been scrapped for a league system with each of the now 36 participating teams playing eight opponents once in a first phase of the competition.

Also before Tuesday's game, Celtic fans flew Palestinian and Lebanese flags.


Topics :Uefa Champions Leaguefootball

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

