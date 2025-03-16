Home / Sports / Football News / Carabao Cup final, Liverpool vs Newcastle United LIVE SCORE: Action to begin at 10 PM IST
LiveNew Update

Carabao Cup final, Liverpool vs Newcastle United LIVE SCORE: Action to begin at 10 PM IST

FanCode will live stream the Carabao Cup 2025 final match between Liverpool vs Newcastle United live in India on their app and website.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Carabao Cup
Carabao Cup

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 9:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The 65th EFL Cup Final is set to be an exciting clash between two teams with contrasting stories. Liverpool, the most successful team in the competition's history, will aim to defend their title at Wembley after winning the trophy in both 2022 and 2023. With ten League Cup triumphs under their belt, the Reds are looking to make it 11, a feat they haven’t achieved since 1984.  To reach the final, they navigated through tough opposition including West Ham, Brighton, Southampton, and Tottenham, with a dramatic 4-0 second-leg comeback against Spurs after a 1-0 defeat in the first leg.
 
On the other hand, Newcastle United are chasing their first domestic silverware in 70 years. Their last major trophy came in the 1955 FA Cup, and they’ll be eager to end their long wait. Eddie Howe's side has impressed in their cup run, beating Nottingham Forest, AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea, and Brentford, before dominating Arsenal in the semi-finals with a 2-0 win in both legs.
 
With Liverpool coming off a disappointing Champions League exit, Newcastle could be poised to seize the opportunity for a historic victory. The stage is set for an intense showdown at Wembley. 
 
Carabao Cup final: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Starting 11
 
Liverpool starting 11: Kelleher (gk), Van Dijk (C), Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Macallister, Salah, Jota, Robertson, Gravenberch, Quansah 
Newcastle United starting 11: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, Isak, Livramento, Murphy, Burn, Bruno G. (c)
 
Carabao Cup 2025 final: Live telecast
 
The live telecast for the Carabao Cup 2025 final won't be available in India.
 
Carabao Cup 2025 final: Live streaming
 
FanCode will live stream the Carabao Cup 2025 final match live in India on their app and website. 
 
Stay tuned for all the live updates of the Carabao Cup 2025 final match here.
 

9:45 PM

Liverpool vs Newcastle United LIVE UPDATES: Wembley divided in half!

The fans have all gathered inside the Wembley Stadium as the stadium splits into two halves - The Red side and the black and white end. Kick off just minutes away now.

9:30 PM

Liverpool vs Newcastle United LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

The finale will begin in less than half an hour now as the players begin their warm-ups ahead of the big clash at Wembley.

9:19 PM

Liverpool vs Newcastle United LIVE UPDATES: Arne Slot looking to win 1st title!

If Liverpool are able to successfully defend their title tonight, Arne Slot will have his first piece of silverware. The Arne Slot era has picked up pace quickly and it is now time for winning the titlles to justofy the performances.

9:07 PM

Liverpool vs Newcastle United LIVE UPDATES: Liverpool starting 11!

LIV starting 11: Kelleher, Van Dijk (C), Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Macallister, Salah, Jota, Robertson, Gravenberch, Quansah
 

9:05 PM

Liverpool vs Newcastle United LIVE UPDATES: Newcastle starting 11!

NEW starting 11: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, Isak, Livramento, Murphy, Burn, Bruno G. (c)
 

8:50 PM

Liverpool vs Newcastle United LIVE UPDATES: Line-ups to be announced soon!

Both teams will be releasing their line-ups for the final clash in less than 10 minutes now with both teams missing important players for the clash due to injuries.

8:40 PM

Liverpool vs Newcastle United LIVE UPDATES: NEW unlucky in finals so far!

The Magpies haven't had a lot of success when it comes to cup finals in recent times. They lost to Manchester United 2 years ago in the EFL cup final and haven't been able to get themselves some silverware since the Saudi firm takeover.

8:31 PM

Liverpool vs Newcastle United LIVE UPDATES: Defending champions ready to make it 2 in a row!

Liverpool had defeated Chelsea in last year's final and will be to relive the similiar story again when they take the field at the Wembley Stadium.

8:19 PM

Liverpool vs Newcastle United LIVE UPDATES: The Reds having the upper hand over the Magpies!

In terms of the recent match ups bhe two finalists, it is Liverpool who have the upper hand, having won 4 of the last 5 matches against Newcastle United. One game ended in a draw. 

8:03 PM

Liverpool vs Newcastle United LIVE UPDATES: High stakes clash at Wembley!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle United. Season's first silverware is at stake woth Arne Slot's men determined to defend their title this year. The Magpies however, will try to get their hands on the title at the iconic Wembley Stadium. Action to begin at 10 PM IST.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Liverpool Football Clubfootball

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News