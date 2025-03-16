Carabao Cup final, Liverpool vs Newcastle United LIVE SCORE: Action to begin at 10 PM IST

The 65th EFL Cup Final is set to be an exciting clash between two teams with contrasting stories. Liverpool, the most successful team in the competition's history, will aim to defend their title at Wembley after winning the trophy in both 2022 and 2023. With ten League Cup triumphs under their belt, the Reds are looking to make it 11, a feat they haven’t achieved since 1984. To reach the final, they navigated through tough opposition including West Ham, Brighton, Southampton, and Tottenham, with a dramatic 4-0 second-leg comeback against Spurs after a 1-0 defeat in the first leg.

On the other hand, Newcastle United are chasing their first domestic silverware in 70 years. Their last major trophy came in the 1955 FA Cup, and they’ll be eager to end their long wait. Eddie Howe's side has impressed in their cup run, beating Nottingham Forest, AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea, and Brentford, before dominating Arsenal in the semi-finals with a 2-0 win in both legs.

ALSO READ: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup final live match time, streaming With Liverpool coming off a disappointing Champions League exit, Newcastle could be poised to seize the opportunity for a historic victory. The stage is set for an intense showdown at Wembley.

Carabao Cup final: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Starting 11

Liverpool starting 11: Kelleher (gk), Van Dijk (C), Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Macallister, Salah, Jota, Robertson, Gravenberch, Quansah

Newcastle United starting 11: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, Isak, Livramento, Murphy, Burn, Bruno G. (c)

Carabao Cup 2025 final: Live telecast

The live telecast for the Carabao Cup 2025 final won't be available in India.

Carabao Cup 2025 final: Live streaming

FanCode will live stream the Carabao Cup 2025 final match live in India on their app and website.

Stay tuned for all the live updates of the Carabao Cup 2025 final match here.