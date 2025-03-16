Carabao Cup final, Liverpool vs Newcastle United LIVE SCORE: Action to begin at 10 PM IST
FanCode will live stream the Carabao Cup 2025 final match between Liverpool vs Newcastle United live in India on their app and website.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The 65th EFL Cup Final is set to be an exciting clash between two teams with contrasting stories. Liverpool, the most successful team in the competition's history, will aim to defend their title at Wembley after winning the trophy in both 2022 and 2023. With ten League Cup triumphs under their belt, the Reds are looking to make it 11, a feat they haven’t achieved since 1984. To reach the final, they navigated through tough opposition including West Ham, Brighton, Southampton, and Tottenham, with a dramatic 4-0 second-leg comeback against Spurs after a 1-0 defeat in the first leg.
On the other hand, Newcastle United are chasing their first domestic silverware in 70 years. Their last major trophy came in the 1955 FA Cup, and they’ll be eager to end their long wait. Eddie Howe's side has impressed in their cup run, beating Nottingham Forest, AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea, and Brentford, before dominating Arsenal in the semi-finals with a 2-0 win in both legs.
With Liverpool coming off a disappointing Champions League exit, Newcastle could be poised to seize the opportunity for a historic victory. The stage is set for an intense showdown at Wembley.
Carabao Cup final: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Starting 11
Liverpool starting 11 (probable): Alisson; Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz
Newcastle United starting 11 (probable): Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Barnes.
Carabao Cup 2025 final: Live telecast
The live telecast for the Carabao Cup 2025 final won't be available in India.
Carabao Cup 2025 final: Live streaming
FanCode will live stream the Carabao Cup 2025 final match live in India on their app and website.
Stay tuned for all the live updates of the Carabao Cup 2025 final match here.
8:40 PM
Liverpool vs Newcastle United LIVE UPDATES: NEW unlucky in finals so far!
The Magpies haven't had a lot of success when it comes to cup finals in recent times. They lost to Manchester United 2 years ago in the EFL cup final and haven't been able to get themselves some silverware since the Saudi firm takeover.
8:31 PM
Liverpool vs Newcastle United LIVE UPDATES: Defending champions ready to make it 2 in a row!
Liverpool had defeated Chelsea in last year's final and will be to relive the similiar story again when they take the field at the Wembley Stadium.
8:19 PM
Liverpool vs Newcastle United LIVE UPDATES: The Reds having the upper hand over the Magpies!
In terms of the recent match ups bhe two finalists, it is Liverpool who have the upper hand, having won 4 of the last 5 matches against Newcastle United. One game ended in a draw.
8:03 PM
Liverpool vs Newcastle United LIVE UPDATES: High stakes clash at Wembley!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle United. Season's first silverware is at stake woth Arne Slot's men determined to defend their title this year. The Magpies however, will try to get their hands on the title at the iconic Wembley Stadium. Action to begin at 10 PM IST.
Topics : Liverpool Football Club football
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 8:00 PM IST