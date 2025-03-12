Champions League Round of 16 LIVE SCORE: Lille vs Dortmund to begin at 11:15 PM IST

With the first set of matches wrapped up in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, it is now time to finalise the final four teams that will be taking part in the quarter-finals of the competition. Defending champions Real Madrid will travel to Wanda Metropolitano in the 2nd leg of their Ro16 clash against city rivals Atletico Madrid tonight in what promises to be an exciting clash.

While Arsenal sit in a comfortable position with a 7-1 win in the 1st leg against PSV, they will host the Dutch side at the Emirates in the 2nd leg. Last year's finalists Borussia Dortmund will travel to LOSC with the match tied at 1-1 from the 1st leg.

ALSO READ: Manchester United reveals plans for the 'world's greatest' football stadium Premier League outfits Aston Villa are the only English club left in the competition and will be hosting Club Brugge in the 2nd leg with the aggregate score at 3-1 in their favour.

Aggregate score after leg 1:

Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Lille OSC

Aston Villa 3-1 Club Brugge

Arsenal 7-1 PSV

Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League 2025, RO16 second leg: Starting 11

LOSC vs Borussia Dortmund Starting 11

Dortmund starting 11 (probable): Kobel; Ryerson, Can, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Gross; Adeyemi, Reyna, Gittens; Guirassy

LOSC starting 11 (probable): Chevalier; Meunier, Diakite, Ribeiro, Gudmundsson; Andre, Bouaddi; Mukau, Gomes, Haraldsson; David

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Starting 11

Atletico starting 11 (probable): Oblak; Llorente, Gimenez, Le Normand, Galan; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Lino; Alvarez, Griezmann

Real Madrid starting 11 (probable): Courtois; Valverde, Rudiger, Asencio, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

UEFA Champions League 2025, RO16 second leg match timings today

UEFA Champions League Ro16 matches today Date & Time (IST) Match Venue Tue, 12 Mar, 11:15 PM Lille OSC vs Borussia Dortmund Stade Pierre-Mauroy Wed, 12 Mar, 1:30 AM Aston Villa vs Club Brugge Villa Park Wed, 12 Mar, 1:30 AM Arsenal vs PSV Emirates Stadium Wed, 12 Mar, 1:30 AM Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Wanda Metropolitano

The match between LOSC and Borussia Dortmund will start at 11:15 PM IST (March 12), while Atletico Madrid will start their game against Real Madrid at 1:30 AM IST (March 13).

UEFA Champions League 2025, RO16 second leg match venues

The match between LOSC and Dortmund will take place at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, while Atletico will clash with Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

UEFA Champions League 2025, RO16 second leg: Live telecast

Sony Sports Network will telecast the UEFA Champions League 2025, RO16 2nd leg matches in India.

UEFA Champions League 2025, RO16 2nd leg: Live streaming

Sony LIV will live stream the UEFA Champions League 2025, RO16 2nd leg matches live in India on their app and website.

Stay tuned for all the live updates of the UEFA Champions League 2025, RO16 2nd leg matches here.