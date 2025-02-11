Champions League 2025 playoffs: Brest vs PSG live match time, streaming

Brest will face PSG in an all-Ligue 1 showdown on Tuesday evening, with both teams looking to secure a crucial step toward reaching the Champions League round of 16.

Brest, managed by Eric Roy, were one of the unexpected teams during the group stage, but a loss to Real Madrid on the final matchday saw them drop to 18th place, resulting in a playoff pairing with PSG.

PSG, under the guidance of Luis Enrique, enjoyed commanding wins over Manchester City and Stuttgart in the league phase, pushing them up the standings and into the knockout stage. The Parisians have been in excellent form this year, dominating Ligue 1 once again and are favorites to lift the title.

PSG handed Brest a heavy 5-2 defeat earlier this month and are seen as the clear favorites to progress to the round of 16 in this upcoming matchup.

Brest team news

Brest will be without Romain Del Castillo due to a knee injury, which is a significant setback for the team. Although the 28-year-old Frenchman featured in only three of Brest's league phase matches, he has been impressive in Ligue 1 but has yet to make a notable impact in the Champions League.

Bradley Locko remains sidelined with a long-term Achilles injury, but the promising left-back is expected to return soon after a lengthy recovery.

Additionally, Jordan Amavi and Jonas Martin are both doubtful for the upcoming match.

PSG team news

PSG travel to Brest with a fully fit squad, with the exception of Warren Zaire-Emery, who is sidelined due to an ankle injury and could be out for the rest of February.

Achraf Hakimi, who was given a rest over the weekend, is set to return to the starting lineup, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who recently scored his first Ligue 1 goal, is also in contention. After missing PSG's final few games in the league phase, the January signing has now been included in the Champions League squad.

Ousmane Dembele, arguably one of the most in-form players in Europe at the moment, will be leading the charge for PSG on Tuesday.

Key players battles to look for

Ajorque vs Marquinhos: Brest's top goal scorer for the season, Ajorque will the player to watch for the French side as Marquinhos will be handed the responsibility to take care of him in front of the PSG goal.

Dembele vs Ndiaye: Dembele has been in terrific form for the French club and is one of the few players who is expected to get on the scoresheet tonight for PSG. However, the likes Ndiaye will try his best to stop that from happening and take a clean sheet to Parc des Princes in the 2nd leg.

Brest vs PSG playing 11:

Brest playing 11 (probable): Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, Ndiaye, Haidara; Camara, Lees-Melou, Magnetti; Faivre, Ajorque, Sima.

PSG playing 11 (probable): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Barcola, Dembele, Doue.

UEFA Champions League playoff Brest vs PSG 1st leg live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL playoff between Brest and PSG be played?

The 1st leg of the UCL playoff between Brest and PSG will be played on February 11 at the Stade du Roudourou, France.

What time will the UCL playoff between Brest and PSG begin on February 11?

The UCL playoff between Brest and PSG will start at 11:15 PM.

Where will the live telecast of the UCL playoff between Brest and PSG be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL playoff between Brest and PSG will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL playoff between Brest and PSG be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL playoff between Brest and PSG will be available on the SonyLIV app.