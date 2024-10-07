Check the 5 key takeaways from Premier League after match week 7 here

Matchweek 7 of the Premier League 2024-25 season saw plenty of drama and movement in the top half of the table, as the race for the top 4 places became even more intriguing. But amidst all the shuffling, one thing remained constant: Liverpool's resolve to stay at the top. Liverpool not letting go easily Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Under Arne Slot, Liverpool have shown they are here for the long haul. Their almost flawless run in the league has been blemished just once, in a shock defeat against Nottingham Forest at Anfield. But their resilience was on full display again in the narrow 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday. It was a gritty performance that spoke volumes about their ambitions for the title. The Reds are not making it easy for anyone to snatch that top spot from them this season.



Man City, Arsenal looking on track

Both Manchester City and Arsenal, last season’s top 2, have had their share of hiccups this season, but they continue to keep the pressure on Liverpool. Just a single point separates the three teams now. However, both sides are missing their creative spark with their star midfielders—Rodri for City and Odegaard for Arsenal—sidelined. Yet, even without these key players, the clubs have managed to stay in striking distance, showing their depth and determination to keep up in the title race.

United’s struggle continues

For Erik ten Hag's Manchester United, the struggles are mounting. Currently sitting in 14th place, they seem to be finding it tough to click, especially in the Premier League. Another goalless draw, this time against Aston Villa, has left fans divided. While some see the clean sheet as a silver lining, others are beginning to question the lack of a clear style or identity in United's play. The pressure is certainly building on ten Hag to find a solution as the weeks roll on.

Brighton going strong again

Brighton and Hove Albion are once again proving their strength under manager Fabian Hurzeler. They’ve not only begun the season on a high, but they’ve also managed to beat two of the traditional top 6 sides in their opening 7 matches. Their spirited 3-2 comeback win over Tottenham from 2 goals down epitomised the belief and confidence this side has. Currently sitting 6th, Brighton are definitely in the conversation for a top 4 spot this season, and their performances suggest they won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

International break giving sides time to recover

With the October international break looming, teams will have a crucial window to regroup and heal. Injuries have plagued many squads, but this break will give them a chance to bring their key players back into the fold. Managers will be hoping that their players return unscathed from national duty as they prepare for the intense battles ahead.