Goalkeepers save 3 penalty kicks during Fiorentina vs AC Milan match

It was a night for goalkeepers to shine as Fiorentina's David de Gea and AC Milan's Mike Maignan combined to save three penalty kicks during Fiorentina's 2-1 win. Maignan started things off on Sunday when he smothered a poor effort from Moise Kean. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Then in first-half injury time, De Gea leaped to his right to push away a spot kick from Theo Hernandez. After the break, De Gea was at it again, this time denying Tammy Abraham. Yacine Adli, who is on loan from Milan, put Fiorentina ahead in the 35th. Christian Pulisic equalized for Milan in the 60th with an acrobatic volley his fourth consecutive league match with a goal and then Albert Gudmundsson won it for Fiorentina with a lorange strike to finish off a counterattack.

De Gea, the longtime starter at Manchester United who didn't play anywhere last season, also played a role in Gudmundsson's goal, providing a long ball that Kean knocked down to leave for the Iceland striker.

Juventus concedes its first goal of the season



Juventus conceded its first goal of the Serie A season when Razvan Marin converted a late penalty for Cagliari in a 1-1 draw.

It was a rough ending for Juventus, which had winger Francisco Conceio sent off moments later following a second yellow card.

Dusan Vlahovic converted a penalty for Juventus early on.

Juventus nevertheless became the only unbeaten team in Serie A after Empoli lost 2-1 at Lazio.

Cagliari almost completed the fightback in the fifth minute of stoppage time but Adam Obert's strike came off the near post.

Juventus is three points behind leader Napoli, which beat Como 3-1 on Friday.

Lazio wins its 4th straight



Lazio missed a penalty but still fought back to become the first team to beat Empoli this season for a fourth straight win in all competitions.

Mattia Zaccagni headed Lazio level in first-half stoppage time to cancel out Sebastiano Esposito's early goal and it seemed as if the home side would turn the match around immediately after the interval when Empoli defender Giuseppe Pezzella tripped Boulaye Dia in the penalty area.

However, Devis Vsquez parried Taty Castellanos' spot kick and the forward nodded the rebound over.

Lazio scored what was to prove the winner six minutes from time when substitute Pedro raced onto Castellanos' through ball and thumped it in off the underside of the crossbar from a tight angle.

Roma draws at Monza after loss in Europa League



Roma was held to a 1-1 draw at Monza in another disappointing result for the team following a loss at Swedish club Elfsborg in the Europa League.

Artem Dovbyk put Roma ahead after the hour mark but Dany Mota equalized for Monza nine minutes later on a play began by new Italy callup Daniel Maldini.

Roma was without Paulo Dybala, who has a muscular problem.

Bologna was held to a 0-0 draw by Parma in an Emilia-Romagna derby despite the visitors playing most of the second half in 10 men after defender Woyo Coulibaly was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle.