Premier League preview: Aston Villa vs Man United live time, streaming

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United will take on high-flying Aston Villa in the Premier League in what will be a Super Sunday clash at Villa Park on October 6. The Villains will be brimming with confidence after their morale-boosting victory in the UEFA Champions League against German heavyweights Bayern Munich in their mid-week fixture.

Unai Emery's men will go into the match as favourites and will have the support of the home crowd, who will raise the heat for the visitors on the night.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have had a poor run of results lately, with their most recent being a 3-3 away draw against Porto, where they let go of a 2-0 lead and saw their captain Bruno Fernandes sent off for the second time in a row in different competitions. However, Bruno's red card against Tottenham has been revoked, and the Portuguese will not miss any games due to suspension.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Head-to-head

Manchester United have had the majority of wins against Aston Villa in recent times, with the Red Devils winning 4 matches out of the last 5 in the Premier League. Aston Villa have won on just one occasion.

Aston Villa team news

Jacob Ramsey, Leon Bailey, and Amadou Onana all suffered injuries during their intense match against Bayern and are doubts for the match. Onana is likely to make an appearance against United but could start from the bench.

Manchester United team news

Bruno Fernandes' red card against Tottenham won't see him miss any games for United, as they won the appeal for a wrongful sendioff. Midfielders Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount could also be sidelined for the match after picking up injuries against Tottenham last week.

Lenny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia, and Luke Shaw are still loterm absentees for the side.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Players to watch out for

Aston Villa will be hoping to produce another quality performance at both ends of the pitch, from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to striker Ollie Watkins, who has been scoring goals for the side lately.

For United, it will be interesting to see how the defence copes, which has been leaky since the start of the season. Bruno Fernandes will be key for the visitors and will look to break open the Villa defence on the night.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Predicted Playing 11

Aston Villa Playing 11 (Probables): Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Philogene, Onana, Tielemans, Buendia; Rogers, Watkins.

Manchester United Playing 11 (Probables): Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Mainoo, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United live match time, streaming, and telecast details

When will Aston Villa vs Manchester United be played in the Premier League 2024?

The match between Aston Villa and Manchester United will be played on Sunday, October 6.

What time will Aston Villa vs Manchester United start in India?

The match between Aston Villa and Manchester United will start at 06:30 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Aston Villa vs Manchester United in India?

The live telecast of the match between Aston Villa and Manchester United will be available on the Star Sports network.

How to watch the live streaming of Aston Villa vs Manchester United in India?

The live streaming of the match between Aston Villa and Manchester United will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.