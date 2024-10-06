Real Madrid extends Carvajal's contract despite tests showing knee injury

Real Madrid extended Dani Carvajal's contract on Sunday after tests showed he will likely be sidelined for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

Madrid said it agreed with Carvajal to extend his contract until June 2026 in an announcement made hours after the right back was diagnosed with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, a ruptured external collateral ligament and a ruptured popliteus tendon in his right leg.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Madrid said Carvajal will undergo surgery in the coming days.

The defender got hurt in second-half stoppage time of Madrid's 2-0 win against Villarreal in the Spanish league on Saturday. He went down in pain after kicking the leg of an opponent. The Spain international was crying when he was carried off the field on a stretcher.