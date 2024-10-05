Premier League 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Matchweek 7 of the Premier League is set to begin today (October 5) as the fight for the title intensifies in England's top-flight league. With 6 matches already played by all 20 sides, Liverpool are currently leading the table with 15 points following a decent run of results.

Manchester City and Arsenal are just one point behind the Reds, in second and third positions respectively, with 14 points each.

The Gunners are followed by Chelsea (13 pts), Aston Villa (13 pts), and Fulham (11 pts), all within reach of a top 4 spot at the moment.

Premier League points table (Before matchweek 7) Rank Club Matches played Wins Draws Losses Goals scored Goals against Goal difference Points 1 Liverpool 6 5 0 1 12 2 10 15 2 Man City 6 4 2 0 14 6 8 14 3 Arsenal 6 4 2 0 12 5 7 14 4 Chelsea 6 4 1 1 15 7 8 13 5 Aston Villa 6 4 1 1 12 9 3 13 6 Fulham 6 3 2 1 8 5 3 11 7 Newcastle 6 3 2 1 8 7 1 11 8 Tottenham 6 3 1 2 12 5 7 10 9 Brighton 6 2 3 1 10 8 2 9 10 Nottm Forest 6 2 3 1 6 5 1 9 11 Bournemouth 6 2 2 2 8 9 -1 8 12 Brentford 6 2 1 3 8 10 -2 7 13 Man United 6 2 1 3 5 8 -3 7 14 West Ham 6 1 2 3 6 10 -4 5 15 Ipswich Town 6 0 4 2 5 10 -5 4 16 Everton 6 1 1 4 7 15 -8 4 17 Leicester City 6 0 3 3 8 12 -4 3 18 Crystal Palace 6 0 3 3 5 9 -4 3 19 Southampton 6 0 1 5 3 12 -9 1 20 Wolves 6 0 1 5 6 16 -10 1



Race for the Premier League 2024/25 Golden Boot –

Man City's Erling Haaland is the clear leader on the goalscoring charts with 10 goals in 6 games so far. Chelsea's Cole Palmer has climbed to 2nd place in the charts after scoring 4 goals in his last game against Brighton at home. Brentford's Bryan Mbuemo and Liverpool's Luis Diaz are tied in 3rd place with 5 goals each to their name.

Premier League Golden Boot race Rank Player Club Nationality Goals 1 Erling Haaland Manchester City Norway 10 2 Cole Palmer Chelsea England 6 3 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford Cameroon 5 3 Luis Diaz Liverpool Colombia 5 4 Jhon Duran Aston Villa Colombia 4 4 Mohd Salah Liverpool Egypt 4 4 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea Senegal 4 4 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa England 4



Manchester City look to regain top spot

While two consecutive draws have cost the defending champions in the league table, City have a chance to go top of the table again when they face Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. However, league leaders Liverpool will be playing before them and will stay on top if they manage to win against Crystal Palace away from home today.



Arsenal will take on Southampton at the Emirates Stadium today to keep the pressure on the top 2 so far and hopefully get to the top of the table by the end of the matchweek as well.