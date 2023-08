Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star forward Neymar completed his move to Saudi club Al Hilal on Tuesday. Neymar signed a two-year deal for 129.4 million pounds per annum.

According to media reports, PSG would get 86.3 million pounds as a transfer fee from the Saudi club.

The French club bought Neymar by paying Barcelona 222 million euros (approx Rs 1770 crore) in 2017.